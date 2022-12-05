Cowboys Better Than Eagles, Chiefs? At Least Against Colts

The Dallas Cowboys seemed to be headed toward upset territory against the Indianapolis Colts as the fourth quarter got underway at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.

But oh how quickly things can change.

After leading 21-19 following a touchdown by Indianapolis late in the third quarter, the Cowboys put together a franchise-best 33-point fourth quarter to close things out for a 54-19 win.

And in the process, the Cowboys showed they could do what fellow Super Bowl contenders like the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs couldn't by closing out their inferior competition in dominant fashion.

The Colts' first win of the season came in Week 3, as Indy pulled off a 20-17 upset over star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Similar to Dallas' situation on Sunday, the Chiefs entered the fourth quarter locked in a one-possession game against a team they were expected to handle with relative ease.

But instead, the Colts scored the first points of the fourth quarter on a game-winning touchdown from rookie receiver Alec Pierce. He gave Cowboys fans a bit of a scare when his third-quarter touchdown on Sunday brought the Colts within two points.

The Eagles likely view their meeting with the Colts much differently than Kansas City since it resulted in a 17-16 win for Philadelphia in Week 11. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambled into the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown with about a minute left to secure a tight win.

It says a lot that the Eagles, who maintain a league-best 11-1 record, were able to pull off a win despite trailing 13-3 headed into the fourth quarter. But in a similar situation, the Cowboys were able to breeze to a win against the same Colts while the Eagles struggled in a season-low scoring effort.

What does it all mean? Maybe not much, at least depending on how you look at it. Every game in the NFL is certainly different, and judging other team's results against the same opponent doesn't always tell the story.

But the Cowboys showed they can put their foot on their opponent's throat late in the game. And since it came in a blowout against a Colts team that had proven it could fight for an upset win, Dallas fans should have an added sense of confidence headed into a Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans.

