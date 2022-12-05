As the Dallas Cowboys continue to improve their rushing defense, they might face one of the biggest tests of the season on Sunday night.

The Cowboys host the struggling Indianapolis Colts for their league-most 75th appearance on Sunday Night Football. Running the ball for the Colts is Jonathan Taylor, the third consecutive elite back Dallas is facing.

The Cowboys were able to beat Dalvin Cook and Minnesota before stifling Saquon Barkley and the Giants, and hope for the same success Sunday night.

Dallas' new-found success in stopping the run game was partly due to its ability to keep opportunities limited for both Cook and Barkley. Cook and Barkley had just 11 carries apiece in those games.

The Colts are facing a short week after a 24-17 Monday night loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Dallas has enjoyed an extended break after the Thanksgiving day matchup with New York.

It's not just the rushing defense that's been successful of late, as the Cowboys lead the league with 45 sacks, and they'll face an offensive line that has allowed the most with 43.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

The Cowboys will begin the game with the ball from their own 18 after an 18 yard kick return by KaVontae Turpin.

FIRST QUARTER: Colts 10, Cowboys 7

Pollard carries the ball on first down for no gain. Prescott finds Noah Brown on second down for six yards to the DAL 24. On 3rd and 4, Prescott misses with a throw to tight end Dalton Schultz and the Cowboys go three-and-out on their first possession.

The Anger punt goes 45 yards to the IND 32 fair caught by Dallis Flowers. PENALTY on DAL-K.Joseph, Fair Catch Interference, 15 yards, enforced at IND 32.

By virtue of the penalty, the Colts get a short field starting at their own 47.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor rushes for four yards on first down, then quarterback Matt Ryan hits tight end Kylen Granson for another nine and a first down.

Taylor runs again for two, four, then one yard bringing up a 3rd and 4 from the DAL 34 shen Taylor can only get one more for a fourth down.

FIELD GOAL COLTS: Chase McLaughlin hits from 52 for a 3-0 Colts lead with 10:49 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 20 yards in six plays and took 2:42 off the clock.

Dallas takes over from its own 27 after a 27-yard Turpin return.

Pollard carries for three, then catches a 10-yard pass from Prescott for a first down. Prescott hits tight end, Dalton Schultz, for 11 to the IND 49. Schultz fumbled the ball on the play, but the officials missed it and the Cowboys hurried the next play to avoid a review.

Pollard ran right side for three, then Ezekiel Elliott gets his first carry of the night for 10 yards and a new set of downs.

Elliott ran for five on first down, then three more on second, and one more on third for a 4th and 1.

The Cowboys convert on 4th and 1 when Elliott runs up the middle for six.

On 1st and 10, Prescott misses Schultz deep down the middle incomplete. Pollard runs off left guard for one.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: On 3rd and 9 from the IND 20, Prescott hits receiver CeeDee Lamb for 20 yards and a touchdown with 4:50 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 73 yards in 12 plays and took 5:59 off the clock.

The Brett Maher kick goes 72 yards to seven yards deep in the end zone. Isaiah Rodgers returns it to the IND 21 for 28 yards. Penalty on DAL-P.Hendershot, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, offsetting, enforced at IND 21. Penalty on IND-D.Jackson, Offensive Holding, offsetting.

Taylor runs for five on first down, then for 14 on second down for a new set of downs.

On 1st and 10, Ryan passes complete deep down the right side to Pierce at the DAL 15 for 45 yards. Dallas cornerback Anthony Brown completely misplayed the ball and was nowhere near in position to defend the throw.

TOUCHDOWN COLTS: Ryan passes left side to Dulin for 14 yards and a touchdown for a 10-7 Colts lead with 2:37 left in the quarter. The scoring drive goes 79 yards in five plays and took 2:13 off the clock.

McLaughlin kicks 67 yards, two yards deep in the end zone, and it's returned 18 yards by Turpin to the DAL 16.

Elliott carries five yards on first down, then four more on second down for a 3rd and 1.

Prescott hits Brown on the right side for a gain of nine yards to the DAL 34.

On 1st and 10, Ferguson catches a screen pass for a loss of five yards. On the next play, Prescott can't connect with Schultz deep left bringing up a 3rd and 15 from the DAL 29.

Elliott can only get 12 yards, and the Cowboys must punt.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Cowboys 14, Colts 10

Anger punts 59 yards to the end zone for a touchback.

The Cowboys' defense holds the Colts to a three-and-out before forcing a punt. The Haack punt goes 40 yards to the DAL 44, fair caught by Turpin.

Pollard runs left side for 17 yards on first down to the IND 39, then gets four more on first down and four on second down. On 3rd and 2 at the IND 31, Prescott hits Lamb for 22 yards to the IND 9, then finds Gallup for seven more to the IND 2.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Pollard runs off left guard for two yards and a touchdown. The Maher extra point is good for a 14-10 Cowboys lead with 10:16 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 56 yards in six plays and took 2:58 off the clock.

The Colts take over from their own 23.

Jackson runs right guard for one yard on first down then a false start penalty before second down. PENALTY on IND-Q.Nelson, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at IND 24.

On 2nd and 14, Ryan hits Pittman across the middle for 11 yards, then Ryan hits Granson on 3rd and 3 for six.

Jackson runs left guard to the IND 41 for five yards, the Taylor adds four more on second down. On 3rd and 1, Taylor finds a hole for seven yards up the middle and a new set of downs at the DAL 48.

On 1st and 10, Taylor gets five on the ground then Ryan throws incomplete. With a 3rd and 5, Ryan is sacked at the IND 48 for a loss of nine yards and a fourth down situation.

The Haack punt goes 40 yards where it's fair caught by Turpin at the DAL 12.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!