Cowboys Injury News: Another Offensive Tackle Goes Down

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, already thin in the offensive line over the course of this "stay-at-home'' training camp here inside The Star in Frisco, sustained yet another blow to the unit on Thursday when minutes into the workout at Ford Center, backup offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt went down with a lower leg injury.

Hyatt, 23 and 6-5 and 306 pounds, was clutching his knee as he was taken off the field and into the training room while on the back of the medical golf cart.

Also on the Thursday injury list: Backup linebacker Luke Gifford, who did not practice, and defensive backs Chidobe Azuzie and Jourdan Lewis, with issues not considered serious.

Hyatt, an undrafted free agent in 2019 but highly-touted by Dallas nevertheless - he was a four-year starter and two time All-America for two-time NCAA champ Clemson - entered this camp with a chance to win the swing tackle. That opportunity accelerated due to issues with three guys who lined up ahead of him, All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith, standout right tackle La'el Collins and offseason signee Cameron Erving.

Additionally, young Brandon Knight and rookie Terence Steele have been in play - largely because Collins has missed most of camp due to conditioning issues (and one day due to a car wreck), Smith has missed some work for precautionary reasons related to a hamstring, and Erving has been a non-factor due to injury.

But on Thursday, Smith and Collins were on the field together for the first time, and they and Erving were all in uniform, getting ready for the Cowboys' Sunday night scrimmage and then Week 1 at the Los Angeles Rams ... while Mitch Hyatt rode away aboard a medical golf cart.