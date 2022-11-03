Cowboys Injury Update: 'Great Time’ for Bye; Ezekiel Elliott Ready at Packers?

The bye week has come at the perfect time as far as Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones is concerned.

The Cowboys currently sit at 6-2 after defeating the Bears 49-29 at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. Several players missed the game, and others were seen hobbling.

For Jones, the rehab timing is perfect.

"I think the bye week came at a great time," Jones said. "Obviously, we were missing some really solid players when we were playing the Bears. A guy like [Malik] Hooker should be back, we really missed him. I think most of these injured players, if not all that were inactive, have a great chance to be back and play against the Packers."

Safety Hooker is one player Dallas will want back in its lineup. The other is running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Jones says Elliott has a good chance of returning from his knee injury vs. the Packers.

"I think he's got a great opportunity," Jones said on Elliott. "We'll continue to monitor him, (but) we are a way’s off from when we play that game."

Wide receiver Noah Brown (foot), defensive end Sam Williams (knee), linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) and safety Donovan Wilson are all worth monitoring for Green Bay. Plus, Micah Parsons is also banged up. The Cowboys will relish the chance to get healthy. And to rest.

As they say, the best ability is availability.

