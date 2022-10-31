Ezekiel Elliott, James Washington Injury Update for Dallas Cowboys

Sunday's near half-a-hundred-point offensive explosion from the Dallas Cowboys seems like a major evolution from the beginning of this NFL season, where 'the Boys" were shut out of the end zone in the 19-3 loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For one, having a healthy starting quarterback does wonders, along with surrounding that quarterback with a set of healthy playmakers. After opening the season without Michael Gallup and newly-acquired free agent James Washington, both due to injuries, Dallas was forced to rely on younger, more inexperienced talent. Now with Gallup back as the No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys receiving corps could get another boost in the return of James Washington.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Washington is "real close" to returning, but on Monday, coach Mike McCarthy declined to put a timetable on when Washington's foot would allow him to start his 21-day window to return - which of course does not have to be triggered until next week, as Dallas is now on a bye.

Meanwhile, McCarthy also touched Monday on the status of Elliott, who sat out the Bears game with a sore knee while Pollard rushed for 131 electric yards and three TDs in the 49-29 blowout.

"Zeke's getting better,'' he said. "We don't have a projection yet."

Logically, though, next Wednesday's practice, on November 9, will be a key day, the first scheduled session before the 6-2 Cowboys play at Green Bay.

And really, same deal for Washington.

Washington spent four seasons in Pittsburgh, totaling 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns on 114 receptions, with his best season coming in 2019, as he racked up 44 receptions for 735 yards and three touchdowns.

After a down year in 2021, as Washington posted the second-worst statistical year of his career, with 285 yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions, he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys. Maybe he is the answer, though the Cowboys are certainly eyeballing moves as the Tuesday NFL trade deadline approaches.

McCarthy said a number of Cowboys are “nicked” and in need of the bye week, adding Anthony Barr (hamstring) to that list that also includes Connor McGovern and Jayron Kearse.

“It could not come at a better time for us. …This week will be good for us to recover,'' McCarthy said.

And good for Washington. And good for Elliott.

