Jaguars 34, Cowboys 14: Top 10 Whitty Observations

In its final tune-up for Tampa, Dallas' backups were dominated by Jacksonville's semi-starters. Our 10 Whitty Observations ...

10. VARSITY BLUES By the time the Cowboys' jayvee produced a first down, the Jaguars' varsity had 14 points. What did we learn during the first Noon Sunday preseason kickoff of the Jerry Jones era? That Jacksonville's semi-starters are considerably better than Dallas' backups. Otherwise ... zzzz.

9. TOO MUCH VS. NOT ENOUGH While Cowboys fans are bemoaning the lack of a single preseason snap for starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Jags gambled by playing No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence in a meaningless game against Cowboys' defenders who likely won't see the field in Tampa in 11 days.

8. GREG THE LEG After missing most of training camp following off-season back surgery, Cowboys' veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein attempted his first field goal of the preseason. Good news: The 56-yarder just before halftime would've been good from 60. Bad news: It was just a smidge left.

7. SUPER STATEMENT Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy - behind closed doors but in front of HBO' Hard Knocks cameras - hasn't been shy about setting Super Bowl expectations for this year's team. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence echoed the sentiment during a sideline TV interview.

"We need to complete the mission," he said. "Get to the Super Bowl. That's the goal."

6. DEFINITIVE DAK On the Cowboys' radio pre-game show, Jones - again - pronounced Prescott as the healthy starter for Week 1. During the live periods of Friday's practice, Prescott threw full-speed and as far as 50 yards.

"He turned it loose and was none the worse for it," Jones said. "The MRIs are showing all systems go. He’s throwing with velocity, emphasis.’’

When Prescott plays against the Buccaneers, he'll have gone 333 days between live football plays.

5. TERRIBLE TACKLING But then again, who will remember this game come November? Or by next week? Sure the Cowboys missed tackles, blew assignments and were blown out.

But the only injury was a strained groin suffered by rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph. So, ultimately, it's a win.

4. TORCHED BY TREVOR Though all are rookies, Cowboys' cornerbacks attempting to defend Lawrence proved a predictable mismatch. On Jacksonville's first possession, both Joseph and Nahshon Wright - Dallas' top two corners taken in April's draft - were burned for big plays. Wright bit on receiver Pharoh Cooper's out-and-up move and was beaten for an 18-yard touchdown. Both defenders rallied on the Jaguars' next series, with Joseph making a tackle and Wright breaking up a pass to force a punt.

After a lackluster preseason, Lawrence dominated and dazzled by completing 11 of 12 passes for 139 yards for two touchdowns.

3. COMPLETED CAMP: After 40 days of training camp, the Cowboys are now officially in game-plan mode for their Sept. 9 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After Tuesday's cut to 53 players, we'll know the final roster.

Highlights of the summer?

1. First-round draft pick Micah Parsons is a difference-maker.

2. Prescott showed no limitations from last season's gruesome ankle injury.

3. That drone tour in, out, around and through The Star in Frisco on Episode 3 of Hard Knocks was wholly mesmerizing.

2. WINLESS WORRIES? Finishing the preseason without a victory - ugly as it is - isn't important, much less ominous.

The Cowboys also went 0-4 in exhibitions in 2018, better known as the last time they won the NFC East and a playoff game. The Cowboys finished with a winless preseason for the third time since 2014. They won 10 and 12 games during regular season last two times and won a playoff game each time.

How insignificant are NFL preseason results? In 2008 the Detroit Lions went 4-0, then made history in the regular season by going 0-16. The Baltimore Ravens have won 20 consecutive preseason games. In that span they've won exactly one playoff game.

1. BLAH BATTLE Hall of Famer John Madden's adage is "if you have two quarterbacks, you have none." Same goes the Cowboys' backup quarterbacks.

In a preseason in which they were afforded ample opportunities to win the No. 2 job behind Prescott, neither Cooper Rush nor Garrett Gilbert produced anything remotely remarkable. Similar stats. Similar flaws. Similar blah.

Sunday felt like Cooper's chance to close the deal, with Jones saying before the game "Cooper has earned the right to have this look and make a real opportunity for himself."

But, nope.

While Rush was better last week, he stunk (four of eight for 16 yards) in his Sunday spotlight start. Gilbert flopped against the Houston Texans, but threw his only touchdown of the preseason (a 19-yarder to Aaron Parker to cap a 10-play, 80-yard drive) against the Jags. Neither quarterback threw an interception this summer. But more importantly, neither instilled confidence that an injury to Prescott won't doom Dallas' season.

While the Philadelphia Eagles - who already had Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco - this week traded for a backup quarterback (Gardner Minshew) with 37 career touchdowns, the Cowboys are apparently ready to roll into Tampa with a No. 2 that has never won a game in the NFL.