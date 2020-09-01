SI.com
Cowboys Jerry Health Plan: 'Dr. Jones & His Rubber Gloves'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - You might say that Jerry Jones just made the hosts of his radio show "the butt of his joke.''

Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner who appears regularly on 105.3 The Fan, on Tuesday morning visited with "Shan & RJ'' to discuss NFL football and whatnot. At one point the fellas playfully asked about one of the many COVID-induced changes in the Cowboys summer, which for the entirety of Jones' 31-year reign has featured an annual Media Party.

You have to be an old-timer to remember that the tradition began in Austin many years ago with Jones holding court at Hooters ... and has continued in recent years with Jones hosting the gathering at the ritzy Nobu in Malibu, one of the priciest restaurants on the planet.

So, Jerry, what about a summer training-camp "Media Party'' to be staged this year - because camp is here at The Star in Frisco - held here in DFW? The Cowboys have made incredible efforts to keep The Star safe for players, coaches and staffers. Would Jones host a party in such a way that it could be coronavirus-safe?

READ MORE: WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott Voices COVID-19 Concerns In NFL

“Well,'' Jerry replied, "ol' Dr. Jones with my rubber glove is gonna make sure every one of you is safe.”

fish jerry malibu

I don't think I've missed many of Jerry's parties over the course of 31 years. The open bar is inviting. The upscale menu is as well. But the proctology offer? Even when it comes to a Jerry Jones party, I'd have to RSVP my way out of that one.

