NFL Best/Worst Owners: Where Does Jerry Jones Rank?

FRISCO - Over the course of Jerry Jones' ownership of the Dallas Cowboys the franchise has boomed as the most valuable sports franchise in the world, valued at $5.25 billion. The 78-year old multi-billionaire bought the team for $150 million in 1989 and has become one of America's most well-known sports celebrities.
Considering all that visibility and three Super Bowl trophies, where does Jones rank among the best and worst owners in the NFL?
According to a new study by BonusFinder, Jones is the 8th-best owner in the league, based on stadium facilities, team investment, average active cash, Super Bowl wins and stadium relocations.
The Rooney Family, owners of the Pittsburgh Steelers, topped the study. Overall, the Rooney Family had the best five-year value growth and salary-cap spend over the last 10 seasons.
The Dallas Cowboys' boss is not in the league's Top 5 best, according to a new study
The biggest difference between the Rooney Family and Jones are five-year win percentage and Super Bowl championships. Comparing the two: the Cowboys have three Super Bowl rings with a 57.5 percent regular-season win percentage of the last five years; the Steelers have six Super Bowl rings with a 66.3 percent regular-season win percentage of the last five years.
The Cowboys/Jones did edge out the Steelers in one category: Number of five-star stadium reviews. The state-of-the-art AT&T Stadium, home for “America’s Team”, was built for $1.2 billion in 2009.
The study reports that only one stadium tops AT&T Stadium in terms of five-star reviews … Lambeau Field.
The Green Bay Packers, the only publicly-owned franchise in the NFL, came in as the second-best NFL owners. Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots rounded off the top three with much thanks to on-field success and six Super Bowl titles.
Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown was comfortably named the worst owner in the league, according to the study.
