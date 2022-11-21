FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys veteran defensive back Jourdan Lewis is out for the season due to injury, so he's got some time on his hands - time that allows him to check out NFL games ... and NFL Twitter.

And the outrageous response from New York QB Zach Wilson to his Jets' pitiful 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday drew Lewis in ...

Just as the whole controversy has drawn the ire of Wilson's teammates.

The background: Wilson and the Jets offense managed to score just those three points in what marks yet another loss to New England, this defeat coming in the final seconds on a Patriots punt return for a TD.

After the game, Wilson was asked if, given his awful performance, he felt he'd let his defense down.

"No,'' Wilson replied oddly. "No.''

And then he walked off the podium.

Dallas' Lewis (while surely waiting to watch his 'Boys dismantle the Vikings) noted all of this, and questioned Wilson's lack of responsibility via Twitter.

"You don't owe your defense, Zach Wilson?" Lewis asked while quote-tweeting a video of Wilson's numerous failures in the game.

It all could've stopped right there, with any brewing dissension within the Jets ranks being kept in-house.

Except ...

At least two members of the New York defense - which, remember, had just limited a Bill Belichick-coached offense to three points! - apparently saw Lewis' tweet.

And "liked'' it.

Later, both Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers claimed that their "likes'' were an accident. "The dog ate my homework,'' that sort of thing.

"I swear I didn’t mean to like this tweet. I only found out because y'all started tagging me. We gon’ be straight," Gardner said.

"Jets Twitter, I ain’t mean to like that tweet! We got faith in Zach for sure! Y’all stop looking for problems, we got 7 games left to ball," Franklin-Myers said.

And now comes an avalanche of buzz that the New York locker room - not on Twitter, but via real live humans - is about done with Zach Wilson.

And Jourdan Lewis? We look forward to seeing what else he might stir up while positioned on his NFL couch.

