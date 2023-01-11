"Kellen Moore,'' as one admiring source put it to CowboysSI.com, "is the smartest guy in the room, in every room he's ever been in.'' And now the Panthers want to find out what the Cowboys know.

FRISCO - The people who work here inside The Star alongside Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are united in at least one thought.

"Kellen,'' as one admiring source put it to CowboysSI.com, "is the smartest guy in the room, in every room he's ever been in.''

And the Carolina Panthers would like to find out more about that.

Moore is now on the "interview request list'' in Carolina, the Panthers having submitted the ask to the Cowboys, as first noted by ESPN. Moore, just 34, interviewed for top jobs a year ago, and now has more experience in the Coaching Carousel and the interview cycle ... and more practical experience as a play-caller, too.

That hasn't meant perfection for the Dallas offense. But over the course of his tenure, the Cowboys have generally been a top-five team in most offensive categories ... with the Week 18 failure at Washington hopefully just a blip on the radar screen.

Also reportedly on Carolina's radar: Vets Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich, Ken Dorsey (Buffalo assistant), Ben Johnson (Detroit assistant), Mike Kafka (Giants assistant), Shane Steichen (Eagles assistant) and present interim coach Steve Wilks.

"Obviously, a really poor performance from us," Moore said. "[We] really didn't create any momentum or rhythm in the game. Tons of three-and-outs, very abnormal for us and something certainly you have to watch, got to evaluate it and recognize things that can come up again.

"Simply,'' he said, "we have to play better, game plan better, call the game better - bottom line."

Moore said, "We are on to the next phase.'' And for the football team? The next phase is Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night ... with Dallas opening up as a 3-point favorite.

But on a personal level? Moore, like Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, is going to be an attractive candidate to move ... and can bolster his "smart'' resume this week in Tampa.

