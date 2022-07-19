This offseason has been one of criticism and controversy for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph. In April, Joseph was identified as a passenger in a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting. To make matters worse, Texas' law of parties provided possible legal issues for Joseph just for being in the vehicle. However, it was soon reported that Joseph wouldn't face charges and is in the clear legally (the NFL can still levy a suspension to Joseph under personal conduct policy).

Nonetheless, Joseph shined in his limited action with Dallas last season, allowing negative two yards on five targets in his debut. As a result, ESPN/PFF has released its list of the top 15 second-year breakout candidates and placed Joseph ninth.

“While first-round cornerbacks Greg Newsome II and Eric Stokes are also excellent breakout candidates — and Pat Surtain II already qualifies as having broken out — there’s reason to believe the Cowboys’ second-rounder is in for a big sophomore campaign,” says Pro Football Focus writer Mike Renner. “It took Joseph a while to see the field as a rookie in 2021, but it was worth the wait. On only 97 coverage snaps, he allowed seven catches on 15 targets for 49 yards with two pass breakups.”

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy has also spoken positively about Joseph's progress since last season.

"He’s been here everyday. He’s been having a pretty productive offseason so far," says McCarthy.

Cowboys No. 1 cornerback Trevon Diggs has already cemented himself as a star for Dallas. Now, Joseph will look to do the same and possibly give Dallas one of the league's premier young cornerback duos. Joseph has an obstacle in his way - Anthony Brown is the other starter, not Joseph - but he is out to earn the star on his helmet in Dallas this season.

