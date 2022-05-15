Kelvin Joseph Having 'Productive Offseason,' Reveals Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy initially insisted that he had nothing new to offer to the public in regard to the beleaguered Kelvin Joseph.

But then, in his Friday meeting with the media here inside The Star, he did indeed provide two glimpses into what is going on with the second-year cornerback, who is still with the despite his connection to a drive-by murder in Dallas last month.

McCarthy's first revelation was about something bigger than football.

"I understand the concern, and I just want you to know that when the situation occurred, we had a lot of internal conversation that was really in-depth,'' he said. "Based off the information we've been given, we felt it was important to support him.''

This is a subtly significant position. It essentially suggests that the Cowboys are comfortable with what they've learned about the tragic incident, and that they are comfortable with what Joseph has told them about it.

The second issue is football-related. Said the coach: He's been here every day and he's having a very productive offseason so far."

That confirms what team leader Dak Prescott recently said about Joseph's offseason participation.

“He’s been around,” Prescott said. “He’s been in the building. A situation like that, none of us can put ourselves in his shoes or know what to do honestly. You let the people that get paid to do that, handle those things.''

And on top of it all, Joseph's work has been "productive''? Life is bigger than football, of course. But the Cowboys are painting a picture here of Joseph making the best of the situation in both departments.

Dallas police charged two men who are associated with Joseph, Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the killing of Cameron Ray. Joseph, through his lawyer, has admitted to being a passenger in the vehicle but said he was unarmed and that he is not the shooter.

Under Texas law, a person can still face charges for being a passenger in a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting. The investigation - by the police, the NFL and the Cowboys - is still ongoing, and Joseph could face league suspension.

dallascowboys.com photo Team leader Dak Prescott Dak Prescott

Meanwhile, Prescott views his role as a team leader as one that demands support for Joseph "as a brother.''

"Best we can do, I can do, is be a brother and be a teammate to him.” Prescott said.

And the best thing that Joseph can do for himself, given the horrific circumstances, is to be honest and earnest with the police and with his employer. McCarthy and Prescott seem to be testifying to the belief that he's doing that.

