Cowboys O-Line Reveals: MRI on Tyler Biadasz, Plan for Jason Peters

Is there good news on Tyler Biadasz on the injury front ... and good news on Jason Peters' ability to carry a Cowboys load?

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys starting center Tyler Biadasz underwent an MRI on Friday for what the team has determined is a high ankle sprain ... and yet there is some level of optimism regarding his recovery.

"We feel like he's got a real chance to make it back for our first playoff game," Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Friday afternoon. "He's had that high ankle before and, believe it or not, when it's the second time around, those guys tend to recover a little faster, a little quicker than the time before. We'll just have to see."

The starting center, hurt in the game at Nashville in the 27-13 win against the Titans, appears to have suffered no structural damage. A normal recovery time, depending on the severity of such a sprain, could be a month.

But if instead Dallas can get him back as early as the first round of the NFL playoffs, they would find themselves unburdened in regard to making massive changes in the O-line, as the injury forced them to when they shuffled three players around as they did in Tennessee.

In the win, Biadasz departed, causing left guard Connor McGovern to shift to center, with left tackle Tyler Smith playing guard and 40-year-old backup Jason Peters taking over at left tackle.

While in one breath, the Cowboys are now proclaiming Peters to be fully capable of playing a full 60- or 70-play game, that was frankly not the club's view of him before this situation.

Chances are, though, that Peters, a future Hall of Famer, is more than capable. And besides, even though Biadasz limped out of Nashville wearing a protective boot?

If the Cowboys are right on their being optimistic about Biadasz' prognosis? There is only one more regular-season game to play, it might be rendered meaningless depending on the outcome of this weekend's NFL games ...

And a Biadasz return for the postseason could mean Peters isn't even called upon at all.

