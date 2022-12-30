The Cowboys haven't given up hope of catching the Eagles and winning the NFC East.

The Dallas Cowboys did what they had to do Thursday night in Nashville. The 27-13 win over the Tennessee Titans keeps their hopes alive for the NFC East title and maybe conference’s top playoff seed.

The Cowboys (12-4) realize they need help, beginning with the New Orleans Saints upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) on Sunday. Should that happen, then the final week of the regular season in the NFC East will be a doozy.

“This is what the league wanted with putting the division games at the end and I think it’s awesome,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “You look around the league and I’m looking forward to watching football this weekend, looking forward to the Monday night game, so this is the way it’s supposed to be.

“We’ve just got to keep playing. The biggest thing – and obviously we want the Saints to win – is we want to line up and play for as much as we possibly can when we line up in Washington. I think that’ll be the best situation for us.”

The Eagles finish against the New York Giants, who are battling for a Wild Card spot. The Commanders also have designs on the playoffs. Should the Cowboys win at Washington and the Eagles fall in their last two, Dallas would win the division and at least host a first-round playoff game.

The NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings (12-3) would also have to lose at least one game for Dallas to claim the top seed.

But regardless of what happens with Eagles and Vikings, the Cowboys should go in the postseason confident and ready to do some damage.

Dallas owns a recent win over the Eagles and routed the Vikings last month. The NFC West-winning San Francisco 49ers are formidable … and are starting a rookie quarterback. The NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) currently have a losing record.

The Cowboys are also 3-0 against two other current Wild Card teams – Giants (2-0) and Commanders (1-0).

So should the Eagles win Sunday to lock up the No. 1 seed and division title, the Cowboys would enter next week with options. McCarthy could elect to sit or play key players sparingly, such as Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and Ezekiel Elliott.

But the Cowboys also want to make sure they’re sharp going into the tournament.

“As we move forward, in this last game and these playoff games, every drive matters, every play,” said Prescott, who overcame three turnovers against Tennessee. “That’s the reality of it when you get into the postseason.”

You can follow Art Garcia on Twitter @ArtGarcia92

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!