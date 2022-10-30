Skip to main content

Cowboys LOOK: Jerry Jones Halloween Costume - Dallas Owner Explains 'Blind Ref' Gag

"Oh, yeah, I had the cane and everything!'' Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told us following the game regarding his Halloween costume. "And I used it on some people, too!''
ARLINGTON - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is this weekend experiencing a very happy Halloween - and that was even before his NFL Sunday Week 8 result here at AT&T Stadium as "America's Team'' jumped to 6-2 entering the bye with a resounding 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears.

Even before that, Jerry had his holiday fun ... dressing up in costume.

As an NFL referee.

More specifically, as a blind NFL referee.

Get it?

"Oh, yeah, I had the cane and everything!'' Jones told us following the game. "And I used it on some people, too!''

Jones is now trending on social media for this Halloween costume, as it probably isn't too often the world sees 80-year-old billionaires dressing up at all ... let alone taking good-natured pokes at his colleagues in stripes.

Where did he get the outfit? Jones told us it was "just layin' around somewhere'' at team HQ at The Star in Frisco.

In addition to explaining that to us, Jones told CowboysSI.com regarding the NFL Tuesday trade deadline: "I promise you I will pull the trigger (if the right deal presents itself). I've told you I'm still a wild-catter. I'm still a risk-taker.

"We are not afraid of taking that risk. ... "We are evaluating the fit.''

Cowboys fans hope "the fit'' is as perfect as Jones' costume.

