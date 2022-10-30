Skip to main content

Cowboys Trade EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Jones Reveals 'Go For It' Mindset at Deadline - 'I'm Still a Risk-Taker!'

The Dallas Cowboys are in a 'wait and see' approach when it comes to adding a receiver to the roster. ... but Jerry Jones tells CowboysSI.com that he's ready to "go for it.''

Will the Dallas Cowboys make a move to bring in more talent? Owner Jerry Jones answered that question in three postgame chapters.

First, Jones addressed the big question fresh off a 49-29 win at home over the Chicago Bears.

"We'll just see,'' Jones said about potentially making a deal to bring in help at receiver. "We don't have to do anything, but … if it's right, we'll do something."

Next, Jones spoke with a smaller group of reporters that included CowboysSI.com's Mike Fisher and got more specific, saying, "We don't have an area on our team that makes me desperate. But I'm willing to do it - and I'll give up future currency to get it done.''

And finally, Jones to Fish as the owner headed to his AT&T Stadium suite to celebrate: "We are evaluating the fit. I promise you I will pull the trigger (if the right deal presents itself). I've told you I'm still a wild-catter. I'm still a risk-taker.

"We are not afraid of taking that risk.''

The move by the Cowboys this past week to bring in veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins gives Dallas was a start. Or maybe it's the finish.

According to a report by Fisher at CowboysSI.com on Sunday morning, we know the Cowboys are picking up the phone for trade talks regarding three of their defensive linemen. Jones acknowledged that concept in general, saying Dallas is indeed on the phone.

All options are on the table for the Dallas Cowboys heading into their bye week, and as we already know, talent acquisition is "365 days a year." ... with Jerry Jones telling us we might be in for a few more intense hours as the Tuesday trade deadline approaches.

