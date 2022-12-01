If Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was watching the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it's hard to imagine he wasn't struck with a strong sense of confidence.

The Cowboys (8-3) host the Colts (4-7-1) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night in a game that many expect to be a one-sided affair. This includes oddsmakers, who have Dallas favored (-10.5) against a team that struggled in a 24-17 loss to the Steelers, who entered Week 12 with a 3-7 record.

Based on the numbers, an elite pass-rusher like Parsons could be in for a field day, as Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has taken the fourth-most sacks (32) this season despite being absent for two games.

But even in his second season, Parsons isn't letting the pregame expectations get to his head.

"We got to play every team to the maximum extent and not overlook no one because that’s how upsets happen," Parsons said. " ... We just gotta go out and be us."

The Cowboys remain in strong contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and could end the regular season with the best record if everything goes their way. The Colts, meanwhile, are averaging the third-fewest points per game (15.8) and have shown offensive struggles despite defeating the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) and losing by one to the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1).

But with that said, it's no secret that a win for Indianapolis on the road would be a massive upset. The rest of the NFL world would likely never let Dallas hear the end of it.



Parsons recognizes the pedestal the Cowboys are always on. But the talent of this year's team certainly amps that up to a new level.

“I think people play the Cowboys differently," Parsons said. "They understand it’s a prime-time game. They understand who we are. There are not many teams like us."

Talk is one thing. But Parsons and the Cowboys will have to prove they truly are a one-of-a-kind team when Sunday's kickoff against the Colts gets underway at 7:20 p.m. CT.

