Dallas Cowboy star Micah Parsons has quickly developed into one of the league's best defensive players. The "Lion-backer" is a most valuable player for the Cowboys, leading the team in sacks and possibly even culture.

And in addition to a new honor, Parsons also is revealing a secret to his success.

"I usually try to do eight different moves to see which one works the best,'' Micah said on Wednesday of his early-game experimentation, "and (after that) I go back to what works.''

And does he then get a feel of what will work?

"I do get a little twitch,'' Parsons said. "It’s almost a feeling.''

ESPN named Parsons the No. 1 player under the age of 25, in a list that includes a number of fellow top names like Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Herbert. ESPN even suggests Parsons might be the best defensive player in the league.

"Parsons is a menace off of the edge," ESPN writes. "His unique explosiveness, bend and ball pursuit have turned him into a franchise cornerstone for the Cowboys."

The performance of the Cowboys' defense has been stunning. Dallas allows 17 points per game, second-best behind the San Francisco 49ers (15.7 PPG). But, at the same time, featuring the league's most ferocious pass rush that ranks No. 1 in team sacks at 45.

Parsons has turned himself into a leader, not just on the stat sheet but also on the field. And his "Hateful Eight'' is among the reasons.

