A big key to a win for the Dallas Cowboys over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be to get pressure on Tom Brady. It is easier said then done, but a healthier Micah Parsons is a good start.

"What's wrong with Micah Parsons?''

It's been a commonly-used phrase during the final four weeks of the Dallas Cowboys regular season. A drop-off in production from the once-dangerous Dallas pass rush has raised questions about whether Parsons was feeling the effects of a long season.

"I feel like I hit my second wind in terms of how I feel in the season," Parsons said as Dallas preps for Monday night's playoff opener at Tampa. "I feel like I feel better now than I have in the past couple of weeks just because of how anxious and excited I am. ..."

And then Micah, who despite being just 23 can be quite the quote machine, dropped the mike.

"This,'' he said, "is where legends are made.''

Parsons, physically, feels "as good as it can be,'' which is not the most ringing endorsement for his own health as he's banged up, shoulder to hand to more. But, he points out, "Is everything going to be great? No. You got to play [with] what you got.

"[If] you drop some food on the table, are you going to eat it, or are you going to starve?"

If the Cowboys hope to beat Brady and the Buccaneers, they will need Parsons' to "eat."

A big part of the challenge of playing Brady is getting him uncomfortable in the pocket and actually getting to him.

"Getting to him faster," Parsons said.

Despite Brady possessing the fastest time to throw in the league, 2.5 seconds, Parsons and the Cowboys sacked him twice in the Week 1 matchup, a 19-2 Bucs win.

"It's just as important this week," Parsons said about pressuring Brady, "if not more important, because of how good he's been in the playoffs. Pressure and getting to him is going to be vital for us to win this game."

Parsons and the Cowboys will square off with the Buccaneers on Monday inside Raymond James Stadium; kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. (CT). Brady and his Super Bowls and 7-0 record against Dallas is already a"legend.'' ... and across from him will be Parsons ... trying to create legendary status for himself.

