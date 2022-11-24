FRISCO - Micah Parsons gets bored.

This is an age-old problem for prodigies and geniuses, whether they are mathematicians or pianists or football players. one of the most dynamic athletes in the NFL.

With that knowledge tucked away, let's address the Dallas Cowboys defensive superstar's recent remarks regarding "taking snaps'' at running back in this week's practice at The Star leading up to the Thanksgiving visit from the New York Giants.

"That might be something that’s coming up,” he said - smiling coyly - when asked about being spotted taking a handoff from QB Dak Prescott during a recent workout. “I don’t know. Maybe I’m just taking snaps.”

We think we do know.

Parsons - who is presently able to fill multiple "chess piece'' roles on the defensive side of the ball for Dallas - is gifted enough to do even more. Yes, he played some running back in high school, and yes, at the start of his Penn State career there was some talk of him using his 4.3 speed - now packaged into his 6-3, 250-pound frame - to return kicks.

But that is absolutely not the plan in Dallas.

So what gives?

The Cowboys, who are already full-up in the running backs room, starting with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, are keeping a lid of what Parsons does in practice. Parsons, a leading contender for this year's Defensive Player of the Year award, very often barely hits the blocking sled during drills, and isn't always asked to go full-speed at practice.

The reason? A dinged-up shoulder that has caused him discomfort for most of the year. And now a bothersome ankle issue. Oh, and a balky knee as well.

But ... rather than simply have the hyperactive Parsons just "stand around,'' he is permitted to find things to do.

Including goofing around by taking an innocuous handoff from Dak Prescott.

The idea that coach Mike McCarthy would actually ever let Micah carry the football as a running back is a fun one. .. but as an "idea'' only. He would not be a "better'' running back that Elliott or Pollard ... and with a bum shoulder, ankle and knee, he would actually be a vulnerable one.

This coaching staff has pushed so many right buttons, with Parsons and others. ... to the point that the "hot seat'' silliness as cooled.

Want to heat it up again? Go ahead and let the uber-valuable Micah Parsons "goof around'' in a game as a ball-carrier ... and have him seriously injure his shoulder, ankle or knee ...

And watch how quickly the decision-makers get fired.

