In the second game of a Thanksgiving NFL triple-header, the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in a NFC East showdown from Arlington. With a short four-day turnaround, the Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.

Dallas is fresh off a 40-3 domination of the Minnesota Vikings, earning its highest margin of victory on the road in franchise history. Running back Tony Pollard led the team in receiving and rushing with two touchdowns and 189 scrimmage yards (the most by a Cowboy since Ezekiel Elliott’s 219 scrimmage yards at San Francisco in 2017.) Micah Parsons stole the show on defense with two sacks, giving him 10 for the season. Parsons lead the NFL with five multi-sack games this year. ... and Dallas' 42 sacks leads the NFL.

The Cowboys defense will have their hands full with Saquon Barkley, who has nearly rushed for 1,000 yards through 10 games, and added six touchdowns and 200 receiving yards.

However, Barkley was limited to a season-low 22 yards in an upset home loss agains the Detroit Lions The Giants turned the ball over three times in the 31-18 defeat.

The Cowboys are off to a 2-1 start against the NFC East in 2022, with wins at the Giants and against Washington and a loss at Philadelphia.

FUN FACT: Dallas is the only team in the NFL this season yet to allow a touchdown in the opening quarter.

FLASHBACK: These two teams opposed each other earlier this year, at MetLife Stadium and with the injured Dak Prescott watching as Cooper Rush played quarterback. ... and yet the Cowboys defeated the Giants, 23-16.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (7-3) vs. New York Giants (7-3)

ODDS: Dallas is 8.5-point favorites vs. the Giants.

GAME TIME: Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Jerry Jones renewed his vow of faith in Prescott, who earned a 139.3 passer rating in Week 11:

“I think you saw vintage Dak,” said Jones after the game. “You saw the Dak that I hope I get to see for 10 more years, at least.”

