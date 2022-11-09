FRISCO - There are a lot of teams in the NFL that could use the services of Odell Beckham Jr., and he's been linked to many of them via rumors and speculation.

The driving force behind the idea of OBJ to the Dallas Cowboys is Michael Irvin, who is boldly predicting, "It'll definitely be Dallas.''

To dig into all of Irvin's message: He is in part saying that OBJ's opportunity will "definitely be in Dallas. But the legendary player, who has clearly communicated with both Odell and Cowboys management, seems extremely confident of the connection here.

“I would love to see Odell on the Cowboys, but even bigger than that, I guarantee you that Odell would love to see Odell on the Cowboys,'' said Irvin when he recently appeared on “Pardon My Take.” "Odell to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.''

On Wednesday, the Hall of Famer doubled down on his statement.

“Odell is built to be in Dallas. He’s been wanting to play in Dallas for a long time. I believe (the Cowboys) do have the upper hand right now," Irvin told 'Shan and RJ' on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "He's not going back to the Rams with the way they look right now. He's not going to Green Bay with the way they look right now.

"It'll definitely be Dallas ... (with) that opportunity. I wonder what the (price will be) because he'll have other opportunities. (Team owner) Jerry (Jones) just has to get in and get it done. And the good thing is, you're not giving up any draft picks (to get him). So, it would be a great get if (Jerry) can get Odell. ... I know he would love to play for the Cowboys."

If the 6-2 Cowboys have a weakness, it's on offense, and more specifically, at the wideout position. The Cowboys admitted this with their attempt to acquire help there at the trade deadline.

Beckham Jr. is nearing the end of his rehab from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl in February, and the Cowboys, along with other teams, have been paying close attention to his recovery and medical status.

But in Irvin's view - and maybe Beckham's - there's one real fit for OBJ in the league.

Said Michael: "Odell Beckham would light up Dallas. Odell has to be in a place where the lights are bright to be at his best. He needs to be in the sun. Put him in LA. Put him in New York. Put him in Dallas where the light is bright. That’s where you’ll see flowers.''

