Cowboys vs. Packers: Inside Coach Mike McCarthy Teachings in 'Across The Hall' Bye Week

The Dallas Cowboys' annual "Across the Hall'' study swap during the bye week, orchestrated by coach Mike McCarthy, has been deemed a success.

How to prove that it worked?

Build on the 6-2 record, starting with Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, thereby proving the time of self-reflection worked.

"I just love the teaching component of it ... I sat in the quarterback one with (defensive coaches). I really liked the way (Dallas' QBs) interact. The conversations that come out of it, and then ... you really build the foundation for the conversations to continue.

In short, "Across the Hall'' has McCarthy's defensive coaches working in study with Dak Prescott and the offensive players, with his offensive coaches huddling with Micah Parsons and the defensive players.

"Across the Hall'' isn't just "looking in the mirror,'' which is a big part of what NFL teams do with their "quality control'' and "self-scouting'' work. It's another large set of eyeballs, putting all the coaches and all the players under positive scrutiny in a classroom setting.

“I've always thought it was very, very productive,” McCarthy said. “I think it's great for communication amongst your staff, players, the connection of offensive players and defensive coaches, vice versa. There are just so many good things that come out of it. At the end of the day, it's an opportunity to make us a smarter, more engaged, more aware. There are just so many good things that come out of across the hall."

Smarter, more engaged, and aware? That bodes well for Dallas going forward.

The Cowboys will be hoping that the week's study sessions will pay dividends on Sunday at Lambeau Field in McCarthy's reunion with his former Green Bay employer.

