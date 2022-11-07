Lambeau Limp: Cowboys McCarthy Reveals Emotions About Returning to Green Bay

2015: Dez caught it!

2022: Dallas catching it?

As in, a break.

Lambeau Field has been a House of Horrors for America's Team, with the Cowboys losing nine of 11 visits to the Green Bay Packers' fabled stadium. From the infamous Ice Bowl in 1967, to the 45-7 lackluster loss that got Wade Phillips fired in mid-season in 2010, to Dez Bryant's controversial catch-non-catch in the 2015 playoff loss, the "frozen tundra" has generally been inhospitable to the Cowboys.

Heading to eastern Wisconsin in November can always be a dicey - icy? - proposition, but next weekend the Cowboys and coach Mike McCarthy just might be catching the Packers at a cozy time.

The forecast Sunday calls for temperatures in the mid-30s with clear skies. The outlook for the struggling Packers couldn't be more inviting.

McCarthy, who coached the Packers to a Super Bowl championship during his 13-year career, won't recognize his former team when returns to Green Bay as an opposing coach for the time since he was fired in 2018.

“Trust me: I’m the last person who ever wants to create a distraction or questions for somebody else," McCarthy said Monday afternoon at The Star in Frisco. "I’m very grateful for my time there. But you have to get ready to go win a game. That’s where my mind is as far as this game.”

The 3-6 Packers have lost five consecutive games for the first time since 2008. They have dropped their last two at Lambeau to the Giants and Jets, and haven't won a game since needing overtime to outlast rookie third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe and the New England Patriots on Oct. 2.

More alarming, reigning two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers suddenly looks mortal, if not downright old.

In last Sunday's disheartening loss to the lowly Detroit Lions, Rodgers threw three interceptions - including two in the Red Zone - and the Packers managed only nine points against the NFL's worst defense.

During their Bye week, the Cowboys improved their playoff positioning thanks to losses by NFC contenders Atlanta, Green Bay, Washington and Arizona.

Having not played in Lambeau since 2016, they need a victory to keep pace with the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. They'd also like to get their coach a little revenge.

"We want to get this one for our head coach," safety Jayron Kearse said of McCarthy's return. "Being that he was there for some years, won a championship there and just going out here taking care of business for him. That’s enough motivation for us to go out there and do something."

