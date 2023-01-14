Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is urging critics to look at the "whole picture" when evaluating Dak Prescott's recent interception surge.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been torn down by media outlets for his league-high total of 15 interceptions, and some have used that stat as a reason the Cowboys will succumb to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

But for head coach Mike McCarthy, it is important to widen the focus when evaluating the turnovers.

​"The biggest thing is you got to look at the whole picture - I think that's what gets lost in this conversation," McCarthy said. "I get the way these things go about, but you've got to look at his productivity, too. You're talking about a very explosive offense since he came back.

"That's the whole picture.''

McCarthy called Dak "the triggerman,'' and it's true. While Cooper Rush was deputized in Prescott's absence, the offense's highest points total in five games was 25 against the Washington Commanders.

But since Dak's return, the Cowboys' offense ranks fourth with 27.4 points per game, despite the interception spike that he takes full blame for.

Prescott has also overseen points totals of 24, 49, 28, 40, 28, 54, 27, 34, 40, 27 ... along with last week's debacle at Washington that yielded just six points.

So while many criticize Dak for his interceptions (he has thrown one in seven straight games and in 10 of his 12 games), he is still putting up points.

After the horror show at FedEx Field last Sunday, is it a good idea to give Prescott, as our own Mike Fisher put it, some nice, easy throws early on to get Dak and the offense rolling?

"Very important," McCarthy said of a fast start on Monday. "They (the Bucs) challenge you. There's not a whole lot of free offense out there. ... So, you only get so many trips to the plate, you got to make sure you take advantage of those, and getting the quarterback in rhythm will definitely be a focus this week."

A fast start. Dak in rhythm. Win the turnover margin. There's your "big picture.''

