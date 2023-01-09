The Dallas Cowboys put forth their worst showing against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and Dak Prescott wants his team to take accountability for the horror show at FedEx Field.

The Dallas Cowboys were humbled on Sunday. The 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field produced all the earmarks of why the Cowboys can't be trusted in the playoffs.

Costly mistakes, penalties, and an offense that, until Sunday, was putting up points for fun...managed just six. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who endured one of his worst-ever games, is confident in the locker room to put this behind them and move forward.

"We've got the right guys in this locker room [that] understand nobody played their best ball, simple as that," Prescott said.

"It starts with myself — being accountable for what you put out there, what you did. From that it's about understanding that's not who we are and then moving on and knowing what we've got ahead of us: one play at a time, one game at a time."

Prescott was uncharacteristically poor on Sunday. He completed just 14 of his 37 passes (37.8 %) for 128 yards, a touchdown, yet another interception (joint league leader with 15), and a passer rating of 45.8.

It was yet another pick-six from Dak as the quarterback's interception woes continued, and it's something that is perhaps eating away at him ever so slightly.

"It stinks," Dak said. "... I've got to get better at it. This won't continue. ... I've been having to get back up all my life."

Dallas will have to improve in a hurry as Tom Brady (7-0 vs. Cowboys all-time) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers await in the first round of the playoffs.

But will this Washington whuppin' linger for Dak and the Cowboys?

"When that plane touches down [in Dallas], we're on to Tampa," Dak said.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

