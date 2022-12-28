Cowboys LOOK: 'Artic' Color Rush Uniforms for Titans Has Surprising New Feature

The Dallas Cowboys will be taking the field Thursday against the Tennessee Titans in the freshly revealed color rush uniforms.

The Dallas Cowboys are on a short week after gaining one of their biggest wins over their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

A statement game featured a come-from-behind effort by the Cowboys as they topped their rival 37-34. Yet despite the big victory, Dallas has little time to celebrate as they will face the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

While preparation has been limited, the Cowboys did reveal their uniforms for Thursday's clash. The 'Boys will be donning their "artic" color rush uniforms …

And as first noted by our own Mike Fisher, the look includes a subtle new “first” …

Otherwise? Like the franchise once did back in the 1960s, the Cowboys will be wearing white helmets, just with the updated Star, with a white jersey and pants.

The Cowboys-Titans clash will be the first time Prime Video broadcasts a Cowboys game since acquiring the rights to "Thursday Night Football."

According to SI Sportsbook, the Cowboys are currently listed as a 10.5-point favorite over the Titans, with an over/under set for 40.5 points.

It may seem like a big spread for the game between two potential playoff teams, but questions have arisen about if the Titans will be resting their stars for their Week 18 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rested or not, the Cowboys "don't care." Instead, they will hope to build on their momentum, "stacking wins," as quarterback Dak Prescott has called it. Kickoff for Thursday night is set for 7:15 p.m. (CT).

