Halftime WATCH: A Blocked Punt, A Dak Fumble, A Cowboys Deficit

The Cowboys are facing the Patriots in Foxboro and are struggling early to score points.

The Dallas Cowboys are considered a 'complete team' with the offense, defense, and special teams all performing well on the season.

However early struggles saw Dallas falling behind early against the New England Patriots in Foxboro, Massachusetts. But then came a blocked punt by Dallas, a chance to take the lead ... and yet another goof-up at the goal line.

The Luke Gifford blocked punt ...

And then the almost-Dak Prescott TD that turns out to be a fumble ...

At the half: New England 14, Dallas 10.

Penalties, early and often, are biting the Cowboys at the most inopportune times during the game, as by early in the second quarter Dallas had already been penalized six times for 71 yards including penalties on the offensive line that have negated big plays downfield and caused a few third-and-long situations.

Already trailing 14-7 early in the second, Cowboys quarterback Prescott was picked off in the end zone after a tipped ball on an attempted pass to receiver Cedric Wilson.

The Cowboys have dominated offensive plays, at one point having run 28 plays to New England's eight, but it didn't show on the scoreboard, as the Patriots led 14-7.

Dallas' 'bend-don't-break' defense is being inhibited by the penalties and the short field left by the offense.

A huge play and opportunity for the Cowboys arose in the second quarter as defensive end Randy Gregory strip-sacked Patriots quarterback Mac Jones as Dallas was able to recover.

Prescott and the Cowboys' offense are not playing the best game of the season, but because of defensive pressure on Jones and the Patriots' running game, Dallas is still in this one.

Penalties and mistakes need to be cleaned up by Dallas for it to have a chance today in Foxboro.