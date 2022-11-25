ARLINGTON - The story of the Dallas Cowboys' pull-away-late 28-20 Thanksgiving win at home over the New York Giants?

Dallas was short on "week.''

But is long on "talent.''

The Cowboys' climb to 8-3 (and dumping of the Giants to 7-4) was delivered despite a barrage of unforced errors, including Dallas' new-tradition problems with penalties (13 of them). But especially in the second half, after the Cowboys had managed just one TD in the first half (while Dak Prescott and the offense tossed two interceptions), the switch was flipped.

Need a big throw? Prescott (21 of 30, 261 yards) threw it.

Need a big catch? CeeDee Lamb (six catches, 106 yards) Michael Gallup (five for 63) and Dalton Schultz (with a pair of third-quarter TDs) caught it.

Need a big stop? Micah Parsons (with two more sacks to add to his elite-level total of 12) and the Dallas defense - with truly only Saquon Barkley as a Giant with star power - stopped 'em. ... Saquon managing just 39 rushing yards.

Dallas played at Minnesota last week and recorded a 40-3 victory over a contending team amid kudos for having forged "the perfect game.'' Maybe asking the Cowboys to be "perfect'' again, just four days later and with a half-dozen guys absent while in sick bay, is asking too much.

The win completes a season sweep of the Giants and continues Dallas' traditional dominance of the NFC East ... while at the same time breaking its odd three-game losing streak on Turkey Day at AT&T Stadium.

By and large, the Cowboys should have learned to have an edge on Thanksgiving given that they should know how to deal with the infamous "short week'' better than most. And those three losses? They can be part of Dallas' emotional education, too.

"We don't have the type of locker room to even get big-headed,'' said Ezekiel Elliott (a TD and 91 of Dallas' 168 rushing yards) this week, dismissing the idea of any positivity hangover from Minnesota while also acknowledging Dallas' "Super'' hopes. ''I think we've all got a lot to prove. We know what the bigger plan is, the bigger goal, and we're not even close to it yet.''

