Cowboys vs. Chiefs Tops Odds For Super Bowl LVII Matchup

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are on somewhat of a roll in 2022 despite dealing with injuries to key players. Sitting at 7-3 before a Thanksgiving matchup with the division rival New York Giants - who also sit at 7-3 - the Cowboys are positioning themselves as one of the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona next February.

After Dallas' huge road win over the previously one-loss Vikings on Sunday, some national media personalities took note.

And rightfully so, as the Cowboys seem to be getting hot at the right time of the season. But with some key games still remaining, including matchups against Philadelphia on Dec. 24 and Washington on Jan. 8, Dallas still has work to do before thinking about a playoff run.

On Wednesday's episode of "Get Up" on ESPN, host Mike Greenberg discussed ESPN's FPI best odds for a matchup in the Super Bowl.

Per ESPN's FPI (Football Power Index), a Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup in Super Bowl LVII has a 20 percent chance of happening. The highest of any odds for a matchup between two teams.

No other matchups or teams were discussed, but when asked about the most likely team between the two to make a Super Bowl appearance, the round table unanimously agreed the Chiefs have a slightly better chance at an appearance over the Cowboys.

The line of thinking included Kansas City's recent success in the postseason and the coach-quarterback combination of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes having an edge over Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott.

With a win over New York at home on Thanksgiving, Dallas can solidify itself even further as an NFC power, with a clear path to the Super Bowl in February.

