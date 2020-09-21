SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

How Serious Is Tank Lawrence Knee Injury?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - After this NFL weekend, during which a long list of standouts on other teams were lost to injury, nobody is going to consider the Dallas Cowboys to be “unlucky” - especially given the fortunate way They engineered their week to 40-39 on victory over Atlanta.

READ MORE: Cowboys 40, Falcons 39: McCarthy's Magicians

But Dallas is now hoping for some additional fortunate news on the injury front, this time featuring defensive end Demarcus Lawrence.

Lawrence, Dallas’ $20 million per year defensive leader, spent much of The second half at AT&T Stadium standing on the sideline with no helmet being made available to him. It turns out the reason for that inactivity is a knee injury Apparently sustained earlier in the game.

“We were just keeping an eye on it,'' said head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday.

Lawrence was limited to 28 snaps in the game, and maybe that is one of the reasons the Cowboys came away dissatisfied with the pressure on quarterback Matt Ryan that they were largely unable to generate. 

McCarthy said he anticipated being able to provide more information when the Cowboys resume practicing on Wednesday At the star in Frisco in preparation for Sunday’s visit to the Seattle Seahawks.

Lawrence was active with five tackles on those 28 snaps against the Falcons ... and we'll work on the assumption for now that he wouldn't have been allowed to stand on the sideline for a lengthy period of time with a severe issue. And then there is this hint, from inside the winning locker room ...

The coach gives the floor to Tank. Tank is jumpin' around - just as he was during the successful onside kick.

Again, though, we will monitor.

READ MORE: Cowboys Injury 'Good & Bad News' On Tyron Smith Neck

The Cowboys say they are also monitoring a hamstring issue with cornerback Chido Awuzie. Additionally, of course, one of the big stories of last week and this upcoming week is the availability of left tackle Tyron Smith, who COO Stephen Jones says has a chance to play in Week 3 despite the neck issue that kept the All-Pro out of the Atlanta game.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dallas Cowboys Injury ‘Good & Bad News’ On Tyron Smith Neck

Dallas Cowboys Injury ‘Good & Bad News’ On Tyron Smith Neck

Mike Fisher

by

Rickey Keys

'We Weren’t Supposed To Win' - Ezekiel Elliott & Cowboys 10 All-Time Craziest Victories

'We Weren’t Supposed To Win' - Ezekiel Elliott & The Dallas Cowboys 10 All-Time Craziest Victories

Richie Whitt

by

Dmark1

Barkley: 'No Cowboys Credit, Biggest Choke Job Ever' By Falcons

"I’m not giving the Dallas Cowboys no credit,'' says the always-animated Charles Barkley. "That was an Atlanta Falcons choke job''

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 40, Falcons 39: 10 'Whitty' Observations' On Franchise's Most Remarkable Comeback Win

Dallas Cowboys 40, Atlanta Falcons 39: 10 'Whitty' Observations' On Franchise's Most Remarkable Comeback Win

Richie Whitt

WATCH: Dallas Cowboys React to Improbable Comeback Last-Minute Victory

WATCH: Running back Ezekiel Elliott says the Dallas Cowboys we weren't supposed to win that game - but he and a host of his teammates talk about the excitement of it all here

BriAmaranthus

Comeback Cowboys Burn Falcons - And Jimmy Johnson

The Comeback Cowboys Burn The Falcons - And The Critical Analysis Of Former Dallas Coach Jimmy Johnson

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 40, Falcons 39: McCarthy's Magicians

Dallas Cowboys 40, Atlanta Falcons 39: The Magic Of Comedy And The Rescuing Of The Mike McCarthy Era

Mike Fisher

by

TrashyKaa

Rodgers Vs. McCarthy & Cowboys 'Pre-Snap Motion'

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Vs. Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy & The Cowboys 'Pre-Snap Motion' Realities

Mike Fisher

by

SUPUCOOP

Cowboys Choose Week 2 Captains For Today's Falcons Game

Dallas Cowboys Choose Week 1 Captains For Today's Falcons Game

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Woodson Hall Pass; 10 Top Stories

Dallas Cowboys legend Darren Woodson's case for the HOF is stronger than some might think; First & 10 on That, And on 10 top Stories

Matthew Postins