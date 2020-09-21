FRISCO - After this NFL weekend, during which a long list of standouts on other teams were lost to injury, nobody is going to consider the Dallas Cowboys to be “unlucky” - especially given the fortunate way They engineered their week to 40-39 on victory over Atlanta.

But Dallas is now hoping for some additional fortunate news on the injury front, this time featuring defensive end Demarcus Lawrence.

Lawrence, Dallas’ $20 million per year defensive leader, spent much of The second half at AT & T Stadium standing on the sideline with no helmet being made available to him. It turns out the reason for that inactivity is a knee injury Apparently sustained earlier in the game.

“We were just keeping an eye on it,'' said head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday.

Lawrence was limited to 28 snaps in the game, and maybe that is one of the reasons the Cowboys came away dissatisfied with the pressure on quarterback Matt Ryan that they were largely unable to generate.

McCarthy said he anticipated being able to provide more information when the Cowboys resume practicing on Wednesday At the star in Frisco in preparation for Sunday’s visit to the Seattle Seahawks.

Lawrence was active with five tackles on those 28 snaps against the Falcons ... and we'll work on the assumption for now that he wouldn't have been allowed to stand on the sideline for a lengthy period of time with a severe issue. And then there is this hint, from inside the winning locker room ...

The coach gives the floor to Tank. Tank is jumpin' around - just as he was during the successful onside kick.

Again, though, we will monitor.

The Cowboys say they are also monitoring a hamstring issue with cornerback Chido Awuzie. Additionally, of course, one of the big stories of last week and this upcoming week is the availability of left tackle Tyron Smith, who COO Stephen Jones says has a chance to play in Week 3 despite the neck issue that kept the All-Pro out of the Atlanta game.