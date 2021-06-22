Cowboys QB Dak Rank: How High On Chris Simms' NFL List?

The Cowboys' offense is considered one of the most talent-filled groups in the NFL. The player who will lead that offense is ranked No. 9 at his position by Pro Football Talk's Chris Simms.

FRISCO - After appearing at No. 8 on the 2020 list of Chris Simms' top-40 quarterbacks, Dak Prescott cracks the top-10 once again on Simms' 2021 quarterback rankings.

The Cowboys signed Prescott to a new contract this year that compensates him as the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, to the tune of $160 million over the next four seasons.

That average per year salary ranks only behind the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in the NFL.

So is Dak rated too high? Too low?

The fact that Prescott appears as low as No. 9 according to Simms might be a surprise to Prescott's fans, who are outspoken about their expectations for him and the club in 2021.

What might be more surprising to Cowboys fans are the two names directly ahead of him. At No. 8 is the new quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas product Matthew Stafford. Two spots ahead of Prescott at No. 7 is the Arizona Cardinals' signal-caller and another local DFW product, Kyler Murray.

Maybe equally surprising is where Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ranks this season, at No. 10, just behind Dak Prescott.

According to Simms, the top five quarterbacks heading into the 2021 NFL season are:

5. Russell Wilson - Seattle Seahawks

4. Deshaun Watson - Houston Texans

3. Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers

2. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

1. Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

Cowboys fans should, however, not get overwrought with these rankings. Prescott and the Cowboys are coming off a historically bad season, where the offense sputtered after Dak was lost for the season during a Week 5 matchup with the division rival New York Giants.

That Dak is ranked in the top-10 at all shows respect on Simms' part. And once the Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2021 NFL season on September 9 in Tampa against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers? Dak backers can hope to see evidence of why Prescott should be rated even higher.