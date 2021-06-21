Who Will Be Cowboys' Biggest-Impact Free Agent Signing?

With so many new faces on the 2021 Dallas Cowboys roster, we’ve been paying a lot of attention to the fresh-faced rookies. But others joined the team through free agency. Which of those players might make the biggest impact on the club in 2021? - The Daily Blitz Podcast

FRISCO - Micah Parsons, Jabril Cox, Nahshon Wright and Kelvin Joseph have gotten a lot of discussion about being difference-makers on this team in 2021.

But there are others who are here, who came via a different path, and they seem ready to be noticed, too. Which free agent will make the largest Dallas Cowboys impact in 2021?

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

One thing we can say with a reasonable amount of certainty is that the free agent who will make the biggest impact will come from the defensive side of the ball. The Cowboys’ biggest offensive free-agent acquisition (not counting re-signings) was 35-year-old Ty Nsekhe as a potential rotating swing tackle. The best-case scenario for the Cowboys is that he never sees the field.

Keanu Neal? Damontae Kazee? A big guy upfront? For the sake of discussion, we’ve narrowed this list of possibilities. We’ve used their position, their existing competition, and their past performances as our guidelines, and we’ve come up with who we think will be the most impactful. Let’s discuss!

