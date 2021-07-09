Where's Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott in NFL's Top 100?

After a disappointing 2020 season, Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott is looking for a rebound year in 2021

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the most frustrating seasons in the NFL in 2020, entering the year with Super Bowl expectations, but finishing with a 6-10 record and missing the playoffs yet again.

The biggest reason for those frustrations was undoubtedly the injury bug. Dallas lost multiple players on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Dak Prescott, offensive linemen Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and La'el Collins.

Another big disappointment for Dallas, in particular, was the performance of running back Ezekiel Elliott, who rushed for a career-low in yards, touchdowns, and yards per carry.

Despite that, Elliott remains one of the top runningback talents in the NFL, and behind a fully offensive line, should return to some form of his usual success in 2021.

So where does Elliott rank amongst the hierarchy of the NFL's talent pool?

Recently, Pro Football Talk released their top-100 players heading into the 2021 season, tabbing Elliott at No. 88 overall -- one spot behind Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garrett Bolles, and one spot ahead of Green Bay Packers defensive tackles, Kenny Clark.

Here is what Pro Football Network's Dalton Miller had to say about Elliott:

“Ezekiel Elliott is the definition of a bell-cow back. Outside of his suspension in 2017, he has missed just three regular-season games in his five-year career. In that time, he has touched the ball 1,654 times on offense. “Elliott may not be the same home run hitter he was in 2016 coming out of Ohio State, but he’s one of the most reliable runners in the league at creating another yard or two when it’s simply not there. His vision as a runner is his strong suit, and as long as he has that, he’ll be productive.”

Our take? Having visited with Zeke's personal trainer Josh Hicks, maybe we have an up-close-personal view on where Elliott is ... and where he may be going in 2021.

