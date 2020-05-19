Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at offensive line as we enter offseason workouts, including a central question: How Much Do They Want The Rookie Biadasz To Start?

PLAYERS AT POSITION ENTERING FREE AGENCY (BASED ON DALLASCOWBOYS.COM): Tyron Smith (starter LT), Connor Williams (LG-IR), Travis Frederick (C), Zack Martin (RG), La’el Collins (RT), Joe Looney, Xavier Su'a-Filo (IR), Cameron Fleming, Brandon Knight, Wyatt Miler, Mitch Hyatt, Marcus Henry (reserve/future), Connor McGovern (IR), Adam Redmond (IR), Cody Wichmann (IR).

2020 COWBOYS FREE AGENTS: Fleming (club option), Su’a-Filo, Redmond, Looney.

COWBOYS LOST: Frederick (retired), Su’a-Filo (signed with Cincinnati), Fleming (signed with the New York Giants).

COWBOYS RETAINED: Looney (signed a one-year contract), Redmond (signed a one-year contract).

COWBOYS GAINED: T Terence Steele (undrafted free agent), T Cam Erving (free agent)

COWBOYS DRAFTED: C Tyler Biadasz (fourth round).

WHERE WE STAND: This is not a position group where you want tumult, and Frederick’s retirement had the potential to create that. Fortunately, the Cowboys protected themselves by signing Looney to a new deal right before Frederick made the announcement (perhaps they knew something we didn’t?).

Otherwise, the starting lineup remains intact, and while losing Su’a-Filo and Fleming hurts from a depth standpoint, the Cowboys have enough talent behind the starting five to produce the two or three players needed to provide that depth going into the regular season.

WHERE WE GO FROM HERE: It’s unlikely anyone will crack the expected starting lineup of Smith, Williams, Looney, Martin and Collins. But ...

Keep in mind first the idea of a backup player or borderline starter needing a "supporter'' in the building. A "sponsor'' is the word I've heard Bryan Broaddus and Mike Fisher use on 105.3 The Fan. What was the problem with the now-released (and gone to the Giants) QB Cooper Rush? Nothing much ...

He just didn't have a sponsor here. Rush is not this head coach's guy.

So, is Connor Williams one of coach Mike McCarthy's "guys''? Is Connor McGregor, who some think might push at left guard or center?

Or is it the rookie who will have all of the "sponsors'' in the building?

Certainly there is some intriguing competition behind the assumed quintet. On the surface, the selection of Biadasz is a nod to the need for a new long-term center in the wake of Frederick’s retirement. That means he’s going make the roster, even if he’s just a dedicated backup at center in 2020.

We wonder, though, if the rookie's sponsors will see something more. Something more quickly.

From there, you need a couple of players that can play multiple positions, especially on gameday. I say a most likely candidate list includes Redmond, whom the Cowboys re-signed this offseason; Fish touts McGovern, last year’s third-day pick who can play guard and center.

And to help play tackle? The Cowboys’ signing of Erving in May important. He can be that crucial swing tackle that can back up Collins and Smith. ... but he has five-spot position flex, too.

Hyatt and Knight can push Erving, but it’s unlikely they’ll slide Erving out of a job unless one dramatically outplays Erving in the preseason. Meanwhile, Tyler Biadasz is the guy to watch for the same sort of "push'' - in part from the people who traded to draft him.