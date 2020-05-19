CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

O-Line Update: How Much Do Cowboys Want Biadasz To Start?

Matthew Postins

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at offensive line as we enter offseason workouts, including a central question: How Much Do They Want The Rookie Biadasz To Start?

PLAYERS AT POSITION ENTERING FREE AGENCY (BASED ON DALLASCOWBOYS.COM): Tyron Smith (starter LT), Connor Williams (LG-IR), Travis Frederick (C), Zack Martin (RG), La’el Collins (RT), Joe Looney, Xavier Su'a-Filo (IR), Cameron Fleming, Brandon Knight, Wyatt Miler, Mitch Hyatt, Marcus Henry (reserve/future), Connor McGovern (IR), Adam Redmond (IR), Cody Wichmann (IR).

2020 COWBOYS FREE AGENTS: Fleming (club option), Su’a-Filo, Redmond, Looney.

COWBOYS LOST: Frederick (retired), Su’a-Filo (signed with Cincinnati), Fleming (signed with the New York Giants).

COWBOYS RETAINED: Looney (signed a one-year contract), Redmond (signed a one-year contract).

COWBOYS GAINED: T Terence Steele (undrafted free agent), T Cam Erving (free agent)

COWBOYS DRAFTED: C Tyler Biadasz (fourth round).

zack-martin clutch

WHERE WE STAND: This is not a position group where you want tumult, and Frederick’s retirement had the potential to create that. Fortunately, the Cowboys protected themselves by signing Looney to a new deal right before Frederick made the announcement (perhaps they knew something we didn’t?). 

Otherwise, the starting lineup remains intact, and while losing Su’a-Filo and Fleming hurts from a depth standpoint, the Cowboys have enough talent behind the starting five to produce the two or three players needed to provide that depth going into the regular season.

Click here for Mike Fisher’s 55-man roster projections on offense

WHERE WE GO FROM HERE: It’s unlikely anyone will crack the expected starting lineup of Smith, Williams, Looney, Martin and Collins. But ...

Keep in mind first the idea of a backup player or borderline starter needing a "supporter'' in the building. A "sponsor'' is the word I've heard Bryan Broaddus and Mike Fisher use on 105.3 The Fan. What was the problem with the now-released (and gone to the Giants) QB Cooper Rush? Nothing much ...

He just didn't have a sponsor here. Rush is not this head coach's guy.

So, is Connor Williams one of coach Mike McCarthy's "guys''? Is Connor McGregor, who some think might push at left guard or center?

Or is it the rookie who will have all of the "sponsors'' in the building?

Certainly there is some intriguing competition behind the assumed quintet. On the surface, the selection of Biadasz is a nod to the need for a new long-term center in the wake of Frederick’s retirement. That means he’s going make the roster, even if he’s just a dedicated backup at center in 2020. 

We wonder, though, if the rookie's sponsors will see something more. Something more quickly.

From there, you need a couple of players that can play multiple positions, especially on gameday. I say a most likely candidate list includes Redmond, whom the Cowboys re-signed this offseason; Fish touts McGovern, last year’s third-day pick who can play guard and center.

And to help play tackle? The Cowboys’ signing of Erving in May important. He can be that crucial swing tackle that can back up Collins and Smith. ... but he has five-spot position flex, too.

Hyatt and Knight can push Erving, but it’s unlikely they’ll slide Erving out of a job unless one dramatically outplays Erving in the preseason. Meanwhile, Tyler Biadasz is the guy to watch for the same sort of "push'' - in part from the people who traded to draft him.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys MythBuster: 'Overpay Dak, Team Can't Win'

Dallas Cowboys MythBuster: 'If They Overpay Dak, The Team Can't Win' - Where Is The '13.1-Percent' Proof Of This?

Mike Fisher

by

really12

Dallas Cowboys Offered LeBron James A Contract During 2011 NBA Lockout

LeBron James- A Life-Long Dallas Cowboys Fan, We Should Note - Would've Been 'Greatest NFL Player Ever,' Says NBA Coach Doc Rivers

Mike Fisher

Cowboys QB (Zoom) Room update: Dak, Dalton and Coming Harmony

Inside we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand as we enter offseason workouts at quarterback - The QB (Zoom) Room with Dak, Dalton and Coming Harmony

Matthew Postins

by

Big Cowboy

Cowboys LB Vander Esch: 'I'm Ready To Roll'

Dallas Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch Is Coming Off Neck Surgery But Reporting, 'I'm Ready To Roll'

Mike Fisher

Wanna Bet: Cowboys McCarthy As NFL Coach of the Year?

A fresh start for the Dallas Cowboys and the former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy has created Super Bowl buzz and eye-catching betting lines in Las Vegas.

BriAmaranthus

Surveying the NFC East: From The Dallas Cowboys To The 'Bush-League'

Surveying the NFC East: From The Dallas Cowboys To The 'Bush-League'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1-on-1: Stephen Jones on Dak, 'Acrimony' & 'The Pie'

A Dallas Cowboys Exclusive As COO Stephen Jones Talks With CowboysSI.com On The Subject of Contract Negotiations With QB Dak Prescott, 'Acrimony' & 'The Pie'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Grading A 'Three-Years-Later Draft and Today's Present Impact

In this edition of First and 10 I analyze the 2017 Dallas Cowboys draft three years later and look at how those choices impact the Cowboys now - plus our wide-ranging Notebook

Matthew Postins

Dallas Cowboys RB Update: How To Use Zeke With Pollard

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at running back as we enter offseason workouts

Matthew Postins

Cowboys Blitzcast: Reasons To Celebrate at The Star

Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast: At The Risk of Being Premature ... Reasons To Celebrate at The Star

Mike Fisher