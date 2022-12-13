Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...

DEC 13 BEAS TO BILLS Could the Buffalo Bills be in the process of setting up another receiver reunion? A couple of liked tweets and reported airport sightings has the internet rumor mill churning about former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley making his return to Orchard Park.

And now it's on, NFL Network reporting that Beasley is signing with Buffalo.

WIVB-TV reported Monday night on Twitter that Beasley is back in Buffalo, with their reporter citing a liked tweet by Beasley, which claims that Beasley was on a flight from Baltimore to Buffalo.

Beasley, 33, and a Little Elm native, came into the NFL from SMU with the Cowboys before moving to Buffalo. He retired from the NFL just two games into his stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back at the beginning of October.

In three seasons with the Bills (2019-21), the often outspoken "Beas'' recorded 2,348 yards and 11 touchdowns on 231 catches, becoming one of Josh Allen's favorite targets.

Read more here at Bills SI.

DEC 12 MONDAY MEDICALS In addition to offensive tackle Terence Steele now being out for the year with a severe injury, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is dealing with a strained pec from Sunday's win over the Texans that coach Mike McCarthy is suggesting is "significant.''

The Cowboys do believe that defensive end Dorance Armstrong, wearing a protective boot after the game on Sunday, could play with his sore ankle this week at Jacksonville.

The Steele loss is a large one, with the Cowboys now planning to shuffle the O-line, maybe with both young Josh Ball and not-young Jason Peters rotating at right tackle.

Said McCarthy of Steele: "A rock of a man.''

DEC 11 INJURY ISSUES The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday registered a last-minute 27-23 win over the Texans, but experienced some losses along the way.

Most bothersome: starting right tackle Terence Steele left the game with a knee injury that has the Cowboys saying they are "very concerned,'' with an MRI to come.

Also, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins injured his shoulder and tight end Jake Ferguson sustained a head/neck injury.

Steele’s injury is the most problematic, as the Cowboys first replaced him with young Josh Ball but then turned to the vet Jason Peters at right tackle.

Next week at Jacksonville, Peters could be the right tackle with Tyron Smith coming back to claim the left tackle job.

Also, Trevon Diggs left briefly with a thumb injury - and is now saying he's playing through injuries to both thumbs. And Dorance Armstrong is wearing a protective boot after he sprained his ankle.

DEC 11 COWBOYS OPEN HOT A combination of the offensive line bullying the Texans and Tony Pollard's skills fitting in nicely to some fun Cowboys play design has resulted in a fast Dallas start over the Texans.

Pollard scored from 11 yards out to cap a nine-play, 76-yard opening TD drive in Week 14 here at AT&T Stadium.