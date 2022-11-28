Any worries about the Dallas Cowboys pulling out of the race to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been vanquished. ... which doesn't mean there aren't other reasons to worry.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the Cowboys have not changed their high level of interest in Beckham - that despite his incident in the Miami airport, the Cowboys are "full steam ahead'' in their recruitment of OBJ.

On Sunday, Beckham was seen being escorted by police officers through an airport after allegedly being kicked off his flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

As we now are being told through a police report from police, Beckham was either "unconscious'' or "asleep on the plane,'' with a blanket over his head, as flight attendants tried to tell him to fasten his seatbelt before takeoff. Finally, the report says, in worry for the health and safety of Beckham, they called for the police and fire rescue team to assist.

After refusing to exit the plane "several times," everyone on board got off, including Beckham, who was then escorted to the "non-secure area of the terminal."

The free agent will begin visiting the Giants, Buffalo Bills, and the Dallas Cowboys over the next few days as he gets closer to deciding where his next home will be.

The latest incident involving does not change the Cowboys thinking, as they have convinced themselves of his qualities as a person. But OBJ's behavior will not quell any concerns among fans regarding any potential disrupting of the locker room in Dallas.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!