Odell Beckham Jr. 'Cleared to Play,' Begin Visits; Do Cowboys Believe Him?
FRISCO - The problem with the pronouncements that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., returning from a torn ACL, has been "cleared to play'' - all part of his planned triumphant return to the NFL - is one that many observers are skipping over.
The pronouncements are coming from the OBJ camp ... and not yet from any of his thirsty suitors.
Indeed, on Thanksgiving night, while Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones grabbed the spotlight by announcing that he'd engaged that day in a "good visit'' (by phone) with Beckham, Jones also added one tidbit that has remained, due to all the understandable excitement, under the radar.
Said Jones when asked about OBJ being healthy enough to play this season: “We’ll see. We’ll have to see. I haven’t gotten the benefit of his rehab work and where he is.”
Oh.
Beckham, 30, will begin making his free agents visits on "Thursday and Friday,'' with his first appointment scheduled to be on those two days with his original NFL team, the New York Giants. Next up, we believe, will be the Buffalo Bills, an elite AFC team. Then, the plan is for a trip to DFW for a Monday, Dec. 5 visit at The Star with an NFC power, the 8-3 Cowboys.
'Zeke Will Do Anything!' Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Keys Team-First Approach
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott turned back the clock against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving as he produced his best performance of the season.
Cowboys Giving Thanks This Weekend? Dallas Rooting Guide For Sunday
After their victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys could use some help to make their strong NFC playoff position even stronger.
Cowboys Respond to Jaylon Smith 'Dirty' (Weird?) Jumping Giants Play
The Dallas Cowboys know Jaylon Smith, and are therefore unbothered by his odd "off-the-top-rope'' professional wrestling move in the Giants game.
But amid all of the pomp and the circumstances remain some factual obstacles. How much money does he want? (Is it $20 million APY for multiple years?) How can he and his next team help each other to Super Bowl contention? (Most experts view the Bills and the Cowboys, along with the Chiefs and the Niners, to be on a level above New York). And maybe most of all ...
Is OBJ (via his camp) leaking that he's "cleared to play'' information enough?
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?
America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!