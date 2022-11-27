FRISCO - The problem with the pronouncements that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., returning from a torn ACL, has been "cleared to play'' - all part of his planned triumphant return to the NFL - is one that many observers are skipping over.

The pronouncements are coming from the OBJ camp ... and not yet from any of his thirsty suitors.

Indeed, on Thanksgiving night, while Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones grabbed the spotlight by announcing that he'd engaged that day in a "good visit'' (by phone) with Beckham, Jones also added one tidbit that has remained, due to all the understandable excitement, under the radar.

Said Jones when asked about OBJ being healthy enough to play this season: “We’ll see. We’ll have to see. I haven’t gotten the benefit of his rehab work and where he is.”

Oh.

Beckham, 30, will begin making his free agents visits on "Thursday and Friday,'' with his first appointment scheduled to be on those two days with his original NFL team, the New York Giants. Next up, we believe, will be the Buffalo Bills, an elite AFC team. Then, the plan is for a trip to DFW for a Monday, Dec. 5 visit at The Star with an NFC power, the 8-3 Cowboys.

But amid all of the pomp and the circumstances remain some factual obstacles. How much money does he want? (Is it $20 million APY for multiple years?) How can he and his next team help each other to Super Bowl contention? (Most experts view the Bills and the Cowboys, along with the Chiefs and the Niners, to be on a level above New York). And maybe most of all ...

Is OBJ (via his camp) leaking that he's "cleared to play'' information enough?

