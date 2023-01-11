The Dallas Cowboys' offense produced one of the worst performances of the season and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore labeled the effort abnormal.

The high-powered offense of the Dallas Cowboys was rendered useless in the 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

That type of performance is certainly alarming on the eve of the playoffs. And offensive coordinator Kellen Moore sort of admits it.

"Obviously, a really poor performance from us," Moore said. "[We] really didn't create any momentum or rhythm in the game. Tons of three-and-outs, very abnormal for us and something certainly you have to watch, got to evaluate it and recognize things that can come up again.

"Simply, we have to play better, game plan better, call the game better - bottom line."

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy talked of "burning the tape." ... or learning from it. Either way ... The Cowboys had 182 total yards, averaged 2.8 yards per play, had just 10 first downs, and converted only four of 18 third downs against Washington.

Oh, and a pick-6 from QB Dak Prescott, who ended up leading the NFL with 15 interceptions.

To Moore, the offense can't ignore what happened on Sunday, as teams will use that as a blueprint to shut down the Cowboys' high-powered offense.

"I don't think you ever want to ignore anything," Moore said. "This leagues on trends and copycat, and if you have an issue, that issue is going to come up again next week. We've got to find solutions to those different things that pop up throughout the season. ...

"We're in the spot where we're at, it is what it is, and now we're onto the next phase."

The next phase is Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night ... with Dallas opening up as a 3-point favorite.

Was last week, as Moore put it, " abnormal," or is it a trend destined to end the Cowboys' playoff dreams?

We'll find out on Monday night.

