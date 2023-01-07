Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb feels the offense is "one drive away" from their "best."

Since the return of quarterback Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys offense is averaging a league-best 32.2 points per game. While putting points on the board have come relatively easily, ball security has not.

But fix those turnovers and do one more thing, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb believes a "best" is achievable.



"I feel like we are always one drive away," Lamb said. "We jump out early on opponents, then we always get one drive away, and then things kinda start to hit the fan.

"I feel like if we put that last drive together, we're going to get that offense you want to see. ..."

Lamb continued with his picture of the achievable "perfect game.''

"I don't feel like we've played our best, but I mean we're pretty much close as (heck),'' he said. "If we have a perfect game, if you will, a perfect scenario, we score on every drive ... no turnovers and then no penalties, that's what I consider a perfect game.

"We haven't had that yet."

Can it be had Sunday?

Before the postseason, Week 18 will be the Cowboys' last opportunity to have that "perfect game.'' The Cowboys currently hold the No. 5 seed in the NFC, but with a win over the Washington Commanders and a Philadelphia Eagles loss, they could rise in the seeding. The Cowboys will travel to Washington as they take on the Commanders at 3:25 p.m. (CT) on Sunday with a goal of "perfection.''

Or at least their "best.''

