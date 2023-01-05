The Dallas Cowboys will be facing quarterback Sam Howell on Sunday at FedEx Field, with Mike McCarthy not taking the game lightly due to the change at quarterback.

The Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for at FedEx Field on Sunday. ... and a debuting rookie QB to play against.

Sitting at 12-4 and with the potential to improve their current playoff spot, Dallas needs to win and hope other results go its way.

On the schedule now: the 7-8-1 Washington Commanders ... and a quarterback getting his first regular-season start in Sam Howell.

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy believes he knows what to expect from Howell when he meets face-to-face on Sunday.

"He was super productive [in] North Carolina," McCarthy said of the fifth-rounder. "Guys I'll always appreciate because I think they transfer to our league so much better (are QBs with) the instinct and awareness over talent. I think he's definitely in that category.''

In fact, one of Howell's old college coaches believes he's "the next Drew Brees.'' (Read that exclusive interview here.)

One player who will be eagerly awaiting Howell's first regular-season start is All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons.

Both Howell and Parsons were in the same draft, and after seeing Howell's talent in college, Micah - who by the way is going to play this weekend without "the club'' that has been protecting his damaged hand - knows what to look out for come Sunday.

Said Micah: "Watching him when he was at North Carolina ... I thought he was a pretty good quarterback coming out and that he would go a lot earlier than expected."

Thought to be facing Carson Wentz after he was recently instilled as starting quarterback, now that Washington's season is over, the franchise needs to find out what they have in Howell.

"This is our matchup, but it doesn't change the fact we've gotta get to the quarterback and make plays," Parsons said.

