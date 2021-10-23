Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles 'Beef' Over NBA's Ben Simmons?

"All these Philly athletes tryna s--t on (Ben) Simmons for extra pat on the back from Philly fans. Cornball activity," Cowboys WR Noah Brown says.

FRISCO - Maybe it's a Jersey/Philly thing.

Somehow, Dallas Cowboys receiver Noah Brown has inserted himself into the controversy revolving around Ben Simmons, who is having difficulty getting along with his NBA team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons' issues have caused separation between him and the Sixers. Another prominent Philly athlete, Eagles lineman Jason Kelce, took to social media to chide Simmons, saying in defense of the fans in his city, "You write your own narrative. What’s going on, I don’t want to crush any other players, but what’s going on with the 76ers, Ben Simmons, stuff like that. All that is because of a lack of accountability, a lack of owning up to mistakes and a lack of correcting things.

"If all that got corrected, you fix the free throws, if you’re getting better as a player, none of this is happening. Everybody can bitch and complain about how tough this city is to play in. Just play better, man. This city will love you."

"The City of Brotherly Love,'' in fact, does not really have the reputation that Kelce claims. Regardless, Brown, a native of Flanders, New Jersey - a town located just an hour from Philadelphia - took to social media himself to criticized athletes (meaning, Kelce) for their negativity toward Simmons, suggesting those views are simply attempts to curry favor with local fans.

"All these Philly athletes tryna shit on Simmons for extra pat on the back from Philly fans. Cornball activity," Brown wrote on Instagram.

Brown is of course referencing Kelce, and now it's a "beef,'' we suppose, with Simmons (who may have mental-health issues) in the middle and "Cowboys vs. Eagles'' on either side.

It's been pointed out by the national media that the "beef'' could come to a head when Dallas, a 5-1 juggernaut has already embarrassed the Eagles once this season, play at Philadelphia on Jan. 9. Problem: Noah Brown and Jason Kelce, both offensive players, are unlikely to ever encounter one another.

But the city - notoriously hard on visiting athletes, and yes, hometown athletes, too - might have a "beef'' with Noah Brown.

However, argued Kelce: "I really don’t think this is a hard place to play, to be honest with you.''