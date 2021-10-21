    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'Watch Out!' Tony Romo: Cowboys 'Are Built to Win' the Super Bowl

    Is Tony Romo being a Dallas Cowboys homer when he announces thoughts on this team's Super capabilities?
    Author:

    FRISCO - Tony Romo likes the Dallas Cowboys. In more ways than one.

    The Cowboys jumped to 5-1 with a 35-29 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. Led by QB Dak Prescott - "We know we're for real!'' - Dallas' in-the-building confidence is justifiably sky-high.

    And CBS Sports analyst Romo's confidence is right up there, too.

    “They’ve built a team that can win the whole thing,'' Romo said on Sunday's telecast from New England. "And it’s for real. Watch out!''

    The so-far standings say Romo is onto something. The Cowboys, with a three-game lead in the division, have already put distance between themselves from the rest of the NFC East.

    How large is the gap? Dallas' total of five wins matches the total of victories managed by the division's other three teams ... combined.

    History also says contention is in the cards. The Cowboys have over the course of franchise history started 5-1 a total of 14 times.

    The've made the playoffs in each of those years.

    The previous 5-1 starts led to 10 division titles, four Wild-Card berths, three Super Bowl appearances and two championships.

    No image description

    tony-romo-dak-prescott-retire-04-04-17
    Play

    'Watch Out!' For 'Super' Cowboys, Predicts Romo

    Is Tony Romo being a Dallas Cowboys homer when he announces thoughts on this team's Super capabilities?

    8 minutes ago
    CeeDee Lamb vs. Patriots
    Play

    Cowboys LISTEN: How Good Can CeeDee Be?

    Locked On Cowboys: Week 6 All-22 Review (Cowboys vs. Patriots)

    14 hours ago
    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 07: Whitney Mercilus #59 of the Houston Texans and Justin Reid #20 signal for the crowd to make noise in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Play

    Cowboys Watch as Pass-Rusher Joins Packers

    Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

    17 hours ago

    The last time they started 5-1 was Prescott's rookie season in 2016 when they lost their opener before reeling off 11 consecutive wins and finishing 13-3 before losing a heartbreaker to the Packers in their first playoff game.

    And then there is the Dak Factor. His numbers rank him with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. His leadership qualities are being compared by those in the know to the likes of Michael Irvin and Troy Aikman. And is he a winner?

    In Prescott's last 13 NFC East starts, he's 12-1.

    Prescott is the leading believer, and the leading reason to believe.

    And his former Cowboys quarterback teammate Romo believes, right alongside of him.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports from Inside The Star!

    tony-romo-dak-prescott-retire-04-04-17
    News

    'Watch Out!' For 'Super' Cowboys, Predicts Romo

    8 minutes ago
    CeeDee Lamb vs. Patriots
    News

    Cowboys LISTEN: How Good Can CeeDee Be?

    14 hours ago
    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 07: Whitney Mercilus #59 of the Houston Texans and Justin Reid #20 signal for the crowd to make noise in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    News

    Cowboys Watch as Pass-Rusher Joins Packers

    17 hours ago
    b knight
    News

    Cowboys Lineman Refuses to Report’ to Ravens

    19 hours ago
    lamb ne
    News

    History Lesson: Cowboys' Hot Start Guarantees Playoff Berth

    23 hours ago
    dak pat logos
    News

    Dak Wins Player of the Week For Limp-Off Win

    23 hours ago
    50BFE44A-F147-4A1D-BFA2-DB6BAF975E60
    News

    Cowboys Starter Arrested for DWI

    Oct 19, 2021
    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 07: Whitney Mercilus #59 of the Houston Texans and Justin Reid #20 signal for the crowd to make noise in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    News

    Cowboys Sources: View of Free Agent Whitney Mercilus

    Oct 19, 2021