'Watch Out!' For 'Super' Cowboys, Predicts Romo

Is Tony Romo being a Dallas Cowboys homer when he announces thoughts on this team's Super capabilities?

FRISCO - Tony Romo likes the Dallas Cowboys. In more ways than one.

The Cowboys jumped to 5-1 with a 35-29 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. Led by QB Dak Prescott - "We know we're for real!'' - Dallas' in-the-building confidence is justifiably sky-high.

And CBS Sports analyst Romo's confidence is right up there, too.

“They’ve built a team that can win the whole thing,'' Romo said on Sunday's telecast from New England. "And it’s for real. Watch out!''

The so-far standings say Romo is onto something. The Cowboys, with a three-game lead in the division, have already put distance between themselves from the rest of the NFC East.

How large is the gap? Dallas' total of five wins matches the total of victories managed by the division's other three teams ... combined.

History also says contention is in the cards. The Cowboys have over the course of franchise history started 5-1 a total of 14 times.

The've made the playoffs in each of those years.

The previous 5-1 starts led to 10 division titles, four Wild-Card berths, three Super Bowl appearances and two championships.

The last time they started 5-1 was Prescott's rookie season in 2016 when they lost their opener before reeling off 11 consecutive wins and finishing 13-3 before losing a heartbreaker to the Packers in their first playoff game.

And then there is the Dak Factor. His numbers rank him with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. His leadership qualities are being compared by those in the know to the likes of Michael Irvin and Troy Aikman. And is he a winner?

In Prescott's last 13 NFC East starts, he's 12-1.

Prescott is the leading believer, and the leading reason to believe.

And his former Cowboys quarterback teammate Romo believes, right alongside of him.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports from Inside The Star!