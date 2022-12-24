Cowboys CeeDee Lamb in Christmas Spirit: Stats vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb had a hot first half against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is in the Christmas mood through one half on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys trailed the Eagles 20-17 at halftime, but they have Lamb to thank for keeping them in the game after Philly jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead.

Lamb finished the first half with eight catches for 108 yards and a 36-yard touchdown grab. He accounted for 108 of Dallas' 168 first-half passing yards. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was the team's second-leading receiver with 29 yards.

After Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew tossed an interception to Cowboys defensive back Jayron Kearse, Lamb and the Dallas offense took advantage.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott found Lamb for back-to-back catches to begin the drive before launching a deep ball to his top receiver on 3rd and 6, who spun around his defender for an impressive touchdown.

The Cowboys took a much-needed 14-10 lead for the time being. Prescott went 16 of 18 for 168 yards and a touchdown in the first half, but it was a critical pick-six he threw on Dallas' fifth offensive play that represented dark ghosts of Christmas past from Week 15's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But after being down just three at the break, Prescott and Lamb will have to build on what could be a career-best day for Dallas' top receiver.

