Want it wrapped up pretty on Christmas Eve? The Dallas Cowboys and up-and-down quarterback Dak Prescott might not be able to do that against the visiting Eagles.

ARLINGTON - It was a couple of weeks ago, when the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott were trailing an inferior opponent and needed a 98-yard drive to win the game.

Prescott's late-game play caused the win over Houston to happen, though his words - “Grab your f*****g nuts and go win a game! Grab your f*****g nuts and go win a f****** game!'' he repeated barked at teammates - is now treated as a reason for the "ballsy'' victory as well.

On Christmas Eve, though, the Cowboys aren't playing the one-win Texans. They're playing the one-loss and NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles ...

And it's “Grab your f*****g nuts!'' time all over again.

Dallas enters the day still two games back of the Eagles in the division title race, a long shot to be sure, with just two games left after this weekend. But the Eagles are without injured MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, and that would figure to level the playing field.

But sometimes it takes a while for things to "figure.''

Prescott spent the first half of this game in the middle of a handful of spectacular - and spectacularly oddball - plays. The interception problem (eight in the last five games) remains, as in the early going, he tossed a pick-6 right into the hands of on-rushing D-lineman Josh Sweat, who bulled through Dak's tackle try for a score.

And the double-pass try involving KaVontae Turpin was goofy ...

But ...

Prescott and the Cowboys did put together a march capped by a short Ezekiel Elliott TD (that's eight straight games with a score for him), and CeeDee Lamb shook free for a 36-yard touchdown throw from Dak.

And at halftime? The Cowboys and Eagles are tight. And it's about to be “Grab your f*****g nuts!'' time for at least two more quarters.

