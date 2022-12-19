Jalen Hurts OUT? Cowboys Preparing for 2 Eagles QB, Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy Reveals

With the status of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts uncertain, the Dallas Cowboys are also preparing for Gardner Minshew.

Will Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts play against the Dallas Cowboys in Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup?

That is the big question after reports revealed that the Eagles' signal-caller is dealing with a shoulder injury, which he hurtin the win over the Chicago Bears.

Hurts is now considered "uncertain'' to play.

And yes, news traveled fast.

Coach Mike McCarthy of the Cowboys said the team had already started preparing for the possibility of a different quarterback on Saturday.

"We'll be ready for Gardner [Minshew] or Jalen," McCarthy said.

The Cowboys opened as a one-point favorite, but that soon move more in favor of the 'Boys, to five points.

Hurts is having an MVP-level season, leading the Eagles to an impressive 13-1 record. He's completing 67.3 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,472 yards and 22 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

But what makes Hurts dangerous is his legs. He's rushed for over 700 yards and 13 touchdowns.

If the third-year quarterback cannot play on Saturday, the Cowboys' defense won't have to worry about a scrambler like Hurts; Minshew is more of a pocket passer. ... and as the two playoff-bound teams collide?

The Eagles without Hurts are much less of a threat.

