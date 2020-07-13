NFC East All-Preseason Rookie Team: The Defense

Eagles coach Doug Pederson is on record saying that 2020 will have to be a “veteran-laden season” due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the scaled-back virtual offseason. However, at some point, every coach in the NFL will have to lean on a number of rookies.

The ramp-up period will likely be significant for young players who might get about two weeks of real practice before being asked to play for real (if we even do play for real) and Washington’s Chase Young is so talented he figures to be a difference-maker sooner rather than later no matter the hurdles you place in front of him.

Young is the top prospect for SI Eagle Maven’s NFC East preseason All-Rookie team but the Cowboys lead the way with four selections.

Here is our All-NFC East rookie team on offense:

https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles/news/nfc-east-all-rookie-first-team-the-offense

Here is the defense:

NFC EAST ALL-PRESEASON ROOKIE TEAM

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: Chase Young, Washington (No. 2 overall selection); Bradlee Anae, Cowboys (fifth round, No. 179 overall)

Young was the most gifted player in the 2020 draft and will join a defensive line in Washington already loaded with first-round talent. Most scouts regarded Young as more advanced coming out than former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa, who was the final piece of San Francisco’s Super Bowl puzzle, ironically as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Anae wins out over Eagles’ seventh-round pick Casey Toohill, an undersized athletic marvel who may not have the size to hold up in run support. At 260 pounds, Anae isn’t the athlete Toohill is but he projects as a more well-rounded end who could push for rotational snaps with the Cowboys unless Aldon Smith shows something after his long suspension-related absence.

Interior defensive line: Neville Gallimore, Cowboys (third round, No. 82 overall); Raequan Williams, Eagles (UDFA)

A premium pick in the third round, Gallimore has the traits you are looking for in a modern interior player, namely a quick, disruptive first step off the ball which can create the kind of interior push that keeps quarterbacks uncomfortable.

Williams was one of the Eagles’ top undrafted signings and the organization had a draftable grade on the former Michigan State star as did most teams. He faces a tough numbers game at perhaps the Eagles’ deepest position but a spot on the practice squad is virtually assured and the four-year starter with the Spartans is known for his work ethic as a three-time winner of Michigan State’s Iron Man Award, which is given to the hardest worker during the offseason strength and conditioning program.

When you couple that with Williams’ motor on the field, good things are likely to happen down the road.

Linebacker: Davion Taylor, Eagles (third round, No. 103 overall); Khaleke Hudson, Washington (fifth round, No. 162)

Taylor is a raw prospect with a very high ceiling due to his rare athleticism. More so, he’s coming into Philadelphia at perhaps the Eagles’ weakest position.

Taylor might be hurt more than anyone by the virtual offseason because he’s a player that needs reps and hands-on coaching and the path is there for playing time. COVID-19, however, likely pushed back the timetable for Taylor who should be a three-down starter by 2021 at the latest unless things go off the rails.

Hudson, meanwhile, is a similar hybrid-like projection to Taylor and is ready to go as an instinctive playmaker who already reads and reacts as well as most professionals after playing the viper role at Michigan and leading Jim Harbaugh’s defense in tackles.

Hudson usually started on the edge for Michigan, matching up with slot receivers and tight ends before rotating into coverage at times. He also held up very well in run support. Hudson is a very interesting prospect but may need a year or two to develop his body.

Inside linebacker: Tae Crowder, Giants (seventh round, No. 255)

The Giants are the only team in the division who plan on using a 3-4 base and need support behind free-agent pickup Blake Martinez. At 240 pounds, Crowder is a two-down, downhill run-stuffer out of Georgia who can take on blocks, not sexy in the modern world but something needed for New York.

Cornerback: Trevon Diggs, Cowboys (second round, No. 51); Reggie Robinson, Cowboys (fourth round, No. 123 overall); (Slot) Darnay Holmes, Giants (fourth round, No. 110)

The brother of Buffalo star receiver Stefon Diggs, Trevon Diggs is the former Alabama star who had a lot of first-round buzz before landing at No. 51 overall as the potential replacement for free-agent loss Byron Jones with the Cowboys. A lengthy corner with excellent ball skills, Diggs isn’t the athlete Jones is but he will likely make more plays when up to speed.

The Cowboys carpet-bombed CB with another lengthy option in Robinson, who was a press-man coverage CB at Tulsa but lacked the consistency to rise higher in the draft. Sound and patient coaching, however, could turn Robinson into an NFL starter.

Holmes is a natural slot option at the pro level due to a lack of length and a player the Eagles had an interest in until that problem was solved with veteran Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Safety: Xavier McKinney, Giants (second round, No. 36 overall); K’Von Wallace, Eagles (fourth round, No. 127 overall)

McKinney followed Minkah Fitzpatrick at Alabama and is not the same kind of athlete as the Pittsburgh star but does display similar versatility. Nick Saban used McKinney as his chess piece on the back end for the Crimson Tide and the Giants could utilize a similar plan at the next level.

The Eagles are transitioning at safety and Wallace is expected to be a starter by 2021. The question is where?

Although Wallace’s traits project to center field in the pros, he also lined up in the box and the slot at times for Clemson so if Jalen Mills can’t handle the transition from the corner and Will Parks doesn’t seize an opportunity Wallace could get on the field as the Malcolm Jenkins replacement. The more likely scenario, however, is interning under Rodney McLeod and taking over the single-high spot eventually.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

