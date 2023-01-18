The Dallas Cowboys produced a masterclass against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Monday night with Stephen Jones giving high praise to the team and to Dak Prescott.

The Dallas Cowboys' 31-14 demolition of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was beautiful. In hostile territory at Raymond James Stadium, against a quarterback the team had never beaten over the course of 20 years, it was all against the Cowboys.

How to describe the (almost) complete performance from Mike McCarthy's side?

"Flawless,'' said Cowboys COO Stephen Jones on 105.3 The Fan.

"They were great in all phases," Jones said of the team, before turning attention to his QB, Dak Prescott. "It's a huge performance. He was pretty much flawless in terms of his play ... It was just a great performance."

All of which - because this is the nature of the sport - will now be required of Dak and his Cowboys again this weekend.

But first ...

Producing what many are calling his greatest-ever performance given what was at stake - the word "masterclass'' is being thrown around - Dak tore the Buccaneers to shreds.

After starting the game missing three consecutive passes (0-3), Dak got in a rhythm and didn't look back, finishing the game completing 25 of his 33 passes for 305 yards, four passing touchdowns, and had a quarterback rating of 143.3.

Oh, and he rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown on seven carries for good measure.

How good was Dak's performance?

"It was certainly one of his best," Jones said. "You don't get a bigger stage than that, playoff football, on the road against probably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. It's a huge performance. He was pretty much flawless in terms of his play ...''

But then Jones turned the page, as his team and his QB must also do. Next is a San Francisco 49ers team - Sunday's next-round opponent, on the road - currently on an 11-game winning streak with a defense giving up only 16.3 points per game, a league-best.

The big thing now,'' Jones said, "is to follow it up.''

