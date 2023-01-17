Cowboys Demolish Tom Brady's Bucs - And Dallas' Own Playoff Demons

The Dallas Cowboys didn't just use a “Monday Night Football'' playoff game at Tom Brady's Bucs to defeat a team. They used it to re-write history.

TAMPA - History conjured up for Dallas Cowboys a well-defined legacy-making trio of goals here in Tampa against the Bucs on “Monday Night Football.”

Exorcise a demon.

Break a curse.

Slay a dragon.

Cowboys 31, Bucs 24 ends the angst over the goofy (the “Blue-Jersey Jinx”) ... the great (a first-ever win over Tom Brady in this eighth try) ... and the generational (a 30-year road-playoff-win drought.

And the win, which propels Dallas to the next round of the NFL Playoffs with a Sunday after visit at San Francisco - a classic playoff foe that ousted Dallas from the first round of the tournament a year ago - was delivered with more ease than so many critics of Cowboys lightning rods Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott could've ever envisioned.

Jones, the proudly garrulous team owner, is 80 and chasing a post-Jimmy Johnson trophy. His team just pushed him a step closer. ... and pushes him immediately closer to any nearby microphone.

McCarthy, the "Pittsburgh Macho'' coach who Cowboys Nation has been slow to embrace (because 12 wins a year simply isn't enough!), is part of the leadership glue that keeps this program together. He pushed the right "Baby Photo'' buttons by teaching his team that the aforementioned 30-year streak was meaningless to a roster that largely wasn't even born that long ago.

Prescott, who tried to conduct himself with class and confidence even during a roller-coaster season in which Dallas was an explosive scorer ... often limited only by its NFL-high 15 interceptions with him in charge, is the spiritual centerpiece of the locker room.

His presence is a comfort and a team rallying point. ... and so is his talent, especially when he's able to use Dallas' arsenal of weapons as he did here - an arsenal that includes his playoff-record-setting legs.

Meanwhile, Dallas' defense - for the second straight season the NFL's best takeaway unit and also boasting its third-best sack attack - made the iconic "Boogeyman'' Brady look mortal. Micah Parsons, the "Dak of the Defense,'' one might say, celebrated the weekend birth of his second child, a first daughter, by fulfilling his "This is where legends are made'' chestnut.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs and Jayron Kearse were among the many impactful defenders.

Really the only flaw of the night was the odd ineptitude of Brett Maher, who got three first-half extra-point attempts ... and clunked all three. And then he missed a fourth one in the third quarter!

At one point, cameras caught Prescott bellowing to dump Maher's tries and, "Go for f***** 2!''

So now it's Maher who needs to shake a demon or a curse or a dragon.

But at least its not an entire franchise.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!