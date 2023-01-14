Micah Parsons is not at work today for personal reasons - the birth of a baby girl! … but the “Lion-backer” will be ready as Cowboys at Bucs approaches.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are welcoming back three players that were sorely missed in their absence. … though Micah Parsons is missing today for personal reasons. ... of a very sweet kind. ...

The birth of his second child, a baby girl.

So the "Lion-backer'' has added a cub.

Meanwhile …

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (pec) and center Tyler Biadasz (ankle) are expected to return to the field in Monday night's Wild Card road game against the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both are expected to improve the Cowboys' rushing attack, which seems to have been lacking the "punch" that we saw earlier in the season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Micah’s running mate linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is also expected to return after missing the last three weeks with a neck injury, and he could shore up what has been a leaky defense during his absence.

“His dominance. His voice. His leadership,” defensive end Dorance Armstrong said. “He’s playing as fast as anyone else there. He’s one of those guys that can call out some things before they happen. He really knows and studies our opponent. When you can give that information, it helps other players make plays.”

Vander Esch is the quarterback of the defense, entrusted by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn with the in-helmet speaker so he can relay play calls to his teammates.

Vander Esch's defensive prowess will be a welcomed sight against Brady and the Buccaneers' pre-play adjustments.

“It may seem like a small thing where he’s adjusting and moving the defensive line,” Quinn said. “But he’s setting the front to a back or setting away from the back or putting them into certain spots that we have for the game plan to do that. And in this season in particular, man, have I really felt him tackle. ...

“He asks excellent questions. ‘Hey, Dan, if this comes up, how do you want to handle it?’ So he thinks ahead to a problem that could be there to think through. That’s what you want from a veteran linebacker. He nails it in that way.”

During his time away from the field, Vander Esch, 26, was active at The Star, staying engaged with his teammates. Even during games a headset kept him in touch with his coaches to help his team even while on the sidelines.

The Cowboys' defense allowed a whopping 7.1 yards per carry to the Jacksonville Jaguars in an overtime loss when Vander Esch was injured and left the game on the opening drive. After missing two weeks, he could have returned against Washington, but the team thought it was better to save him for the playoffs.

Monday night, Dallas will hope to win its first road playoff game since the 1992 NFC Championship game at Candlestick Park.

Vander Esch teaming with Parsons could be a huge factor in making that happen.

